Fire breaks out in downtown Patong

PHUKET: Traffic in the heart of Patong was brought to a standstill last night (April 30) as Phuket firefighters brought a blaze in a shophouse in a densely populated part of the beach resort town under control.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 1 May 2017, 10:41AM

Phuket firefighters brought the flames under control within about 20 minutes. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Phuket firefighters brought the flames under control within about 20 minutes. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Phuket firefighters brought the flames under control within about 20 minutes. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters arrived at the scene, on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd at the entrance to Soi Kebsub, at about 8pm to find black smoke billowing out of a four-story commercial building.

Fire trucks were forced to stop in the middle of the road while police held traffic at bay for motorists’ own safety.

The firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes and entered the building to confirm no one was trapped inside and to ensure the fire would not spread to adjoining buildings.

Due to alarming nature of where the fire broke out, Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen was notified of the incident.

C and C Marine

“Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire,” he said.

Fire teams scoured the building for possible sources of the fire and determined it began in a shoe storage room.

However, police have yet to reveal the suspected cause of the fire or an estimate of the damage caused by the blaze.

 

 
malczx7r | 01 May 2017 - 14:45:24

Good old Thai trusted quality electrical installations and testing and regulations that are enforced!

