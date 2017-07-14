PHUKET: A fire at luxury Phuket hotel last night is said to have caused more than B3 million in damage.

Friday 14 July 2017, 10:52AM

Luckily there no injures were reported as a result of the fire.

At 10:30pm yesterday (July 13), Lt Col Taksin Pinyothepprathan of the Cherng Talay Police received a report of a fire at the Amanpuri Resort in Cherng Talay.

It was reported that the fire had broken out at in one of the resort’s villas and that it had taken firefighters one and a half hours to put the fire out.

Three rooms in the villas were damaged by the fire, but no injures were reported.

An annamed executive from the resort told police, “The building [where the fire occurred} is around 25 years old and has been closed since May as it is undergoing renovations.

“The electrical system inside the building was shut off,” the executive said.

According to the police report, the hotel has insurance with KJL Co Ltd which they beleive cover the damage esinmated at B3mn.

Police have yet to confirm the cause of fire.