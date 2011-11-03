Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Fighting buffaloes

SAMUI: Two hefty water buffaloes are locking horns, grunting as they push each other off the buffalo-fighting arena.

Thursday 3 November 2011, 12:23PM

This local sport was traditionally held as entertainment after the rice harvest but now is a regular gig with sometimes millions of baht changing hands over the winner. A good opportunity to see a snapshot of southern life.

The buffalo-fights attract a crowd who delight in a good old dust-up: the more aggressive the buffalo, the greater the appreciation from the audience. There are several “stadiums” around the island, most being a cleared area under the palm trees with a wall of bamboo matting or coconut leaves to hinder the view of those who have not paid for a seat.

The fight ends when one animal runs away, usually well before either animal gets hurt.

Entrance fee is about B200-300.

 

 
