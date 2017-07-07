PHUKET: A family was left devastated yesterday after returning to their home in Chalong to find it had been completely destroyed by a fire believed to have been caused by a short-circuit.

Friday 7 July 2017, 10:48AM

Damaged caused by the fire is believed to run into several-hundred-thousand baht.

At 12:54pm yesterday (July 6), Chalong Police received report that a house was on fire in Soi Baan Glang, Moo 7, in Chalong.

Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikun of Chalong Police arrived at the scene together with firefighters to find a single property made of wood and tin completely ablaze. It took firefighters 30 minutes to out the fire.

The couple who owned the house, named by police as Ms Nongrak Kritsadee, 46, and Mr Suthak Khampha, 49, were not at home when the fire started and were left shocked and devastated to return to find their property burnt to the ground.

The couple lost everything they owned in the fire but managed to recover three picture of the late King Bhumibol and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit Kitiyakara which they said must have been protected by the late King and Queens prestigious status.

“We found these pictures, the fire could not destroy them because of their prestige. We will keep these pictures to worship,” Ms Nongrak and Mr Suthak together holding back their tears.

Mr Suthak added, “We went to the market and our children were out to work. We were notified by a neighbour that our house caught fire. We had B5,000 kept inside a closet and that was also destroyed. Two red-whiskered bulbul birds and a birdcage costing B10,000 were also destroyed.

“But the total cost of damage is many hundred-thousand-baht,” he said.

Lt Chanat said, “At this stage we believe the cause of the fire was a short circuit. However, forensic police will investigate to find if that was the true cause.”

The head of the village, Ms Phongpitchaya Phongphakthanyathorn, said that she has found temporary accommodation for the family to live in and and any donations collected will be given directly to the family.