Family Festival and Pie Eating Contest at XANA Beach Club

An epic fourth of July themed celebration will be held at XANA Beach Club on Sunday, July 2 so the whole family can attend.

Tuesday 27 June 2017, 10:00AM

Open to the public, XANA’s Family Festival brings together an all-you-can-eat buffet, lively activities, drink specials and terrific food from 12-6pm on Sunday, July 2. To round out the entertainment competitors will take to the stage for Phuket’s second annual pie-eating contest.

The event will feature a summer beach buffet with some delicious Thai and American cuisine – including roast chicken, barbecued ribs and pies. Guests can choose from a wide selection of indulgent desserts including pastries, cotton candy and ice cream. XANA’s resident DJ will keep the party going with the music favourites.

The the most anticipated highlight of the day is surely the pie-eating contest which kicks off at 4:30pm. Ten participants will compete to eat a single pie in the fastest possible time. The winner will be awarded for a Sunday Brunch for two people at XANA Beach Club worth B5,700.

Entry to the Family Festival and Pie Eating Contest is free for all and the Summer Beach Buffet is B450 per person. Participation in the pie-eating contest will cost B250 per person but be quick to secure your spot as it will be limited to the first 10 people who sign up.

17th Architect and Engineering Exhibition 2017

 

Book now at XANA Beach Club on 076 358 500 or email:info@xanabeachclub.com

 

 

 
