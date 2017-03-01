Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Expats rally to help Russian teenage siblings in coma after a bus accident in Pattaya

Two Russian teenagers aged 16 and 14 have spent one week in coma and remain in critical condition after a road accident in Pattaya, the Russian Embassy in Thailand confirmed yesterday (Feb 28).

Wednesday 1 March 2017, 01:04PM

The family of the gravely injured siblings is calling for any support or donations to assist in their recovery. Photo: Supplied
The family of the gravely injured siblings is calling for any support or donations to assist in their recovery. Photo: Supplied

As reported by Thai media, the accident happened when the teens were crossing a busy intersection and a bus smashed into their bike, leaving Daniel Mokshantsev, 16, and his sister Katerina Mokshantseva heavily injured.

According to police report, supported by a CCTV recording, the bus was running a red light.

As both siblings remain in hospital, the Russian-speaking community of Thailand joined together to pray for their recovery and help raise money in order to pay the pair's extensive hospital bills.

All support and donations to help the expats teens who are fighting for their lives are welcome and can be directed to the bank account listed below donate to the following bank account.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

Donations of any size will be greatly appreciated.

Bank: Krungsri Bank

Account number: 5491084309

Account name: Elena Gruzintceva

 

 
