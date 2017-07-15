Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Envoy calls for safer Phuket for Chinese tourists

PHUKET: Ma Hongcui, Vice Consul General of the Consulate General of China in Songkhla and the leading Chinese embassy official in Phuket, this week called for ramped up efforts to protect Chinese tourists from harm during their holidays in Phuket.

Saturday 15 July 2017, 10:07AM

Ms Ma’s call for better protection for Chinese tourists came during an official visit by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong on Tuesday (July 11) to victims of Monday night’s tour bus crash on Patong Hill who were still recovering at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

“Thank you to all officials and everyone in Phuket for taking good care of Chinese tourists injured in the bus crash,” Ms Ma said.

“At this time there are many tourists visiting Phuket. We want Phuket to emphasise security and safety. We would like to see more signs, to both inform and warn (of dangers), in Chinese language so that Chinese tourists can understand,” she added.

“We want Phuket to inform tour operators and Chinese tourists of dangers via documents or some electronic medium to make it easy for Chinese tourists to reach the information and understand,” Ms Ma explained

Using online techniques was likely the best way to inform Chinese tourists of dangers and appropriate behaviour before they come to Thailand, she noted.

 

 
