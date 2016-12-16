The first Kenny Rogers Roasters in Thailand recently opened in Laguna, near Villa Market.

The store is the flagship for Roasters (Thailand) Co Ltd which has acquired the franchise to open KRR restaurants, initially in Phuket, and subsequently in the rest of Thailand.

KRR International Corporation is the franchisor for Kenny Rogers Roaster brand worldwide and has operations in the US, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, China, Philippines, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Dubai, India and now in Thailand.

There are more than 230 Kenny Rogers Roasters restaurants worldwide. KRR International is a wholly owned company of Berjaya Corporation Berhad. In April 2008, Berjaya acquired the Kenny Rogers Roasters trademarks and trade names from the Nathan’s Famous hotdog chain in the US.

Popular country and western singer, Kenny Rogers and former Governor of the state of Kentucky, John Y Brown Junior, originally set up Kenny Rogers Roasters in 1991. Seeing an opportunity to provide healthy and delicious food in a restaurant environment, Kenny Rogers Roasters opened its first restaurant in Coral Spring, Florida in August 1991.

Kenny Rogers Roasters is a casual dining restaurant with rotisserie-roasted chicken as its main core item complemented by a rich variety of hot and cold side dishes.

This is made up of Kenny Rogers Roasters famous home-made muffins, jacket potatoes, vegetables salads, pastas, soups, desserts and beverages served in a friendly and comfortable environment.

Fresh chickens are marinated with citrus, herbs and spices. They are then rotated in a wood-fired rotisserie, allowing fat to escape, while sealing in the roasted flavour.