PHUKET: An Emirates flight from Dubai bound for Kuala Lumpur was forced to make an emergency landing at Phuket International Airport (PIA) today (Nov 23) after one of its passenger felt unconscious.

Wednesday 23 November 2016, 05:29PM

Emirates flight EK346 had left Dubai International Airport and was heading to Kuala Lumpur Airport when the pilot requested to make emergency landing at PIA at around 1pm after a male passenger from Somalia fell unconscious on his seat.

After the plane landed, the unconscious man was taken to the emergency room at Thalang Hospital where doctor pronounced him dead.

Sakoo Police Lt Sunan Petchnoo was notified by hospital staff at 3:15pm that a foreign man had died after arrived at the emergency room.

“Doctors were told that the man had fallen unconscious on board an Emirates flight en route to Malaysia which forced the pilot to request an emergency landing at the nearest airport. They believe the man probably suffered some health condition, however, doctor have not yet confirmed the cause of death,” said Lt Sunan.

“Authorities have contacted the Federal Republic of Somalia Embassy in Thailand so that the body can be repatriated,” he added.