Eating ethically is easy with these apps to guide you to vegan foods

Are you interested in eating vegan, but don’t know where to begin? It doesn’t matter if you are vegan curious, a brand new vegan, have been a vegan for the past 20 years or just flirting with the idea of eating vegan, these apps will be helpful.

Amy Bensema

Sunday 23 July 2017, 02:00PM

HappyCow

HappyCow is an online service that lists sources of vegan, vegetarian and healthy food. The app is fantastic for travellers, because no matter where you are in the world, HappyCow will help you find the perfect place to eat.

HappyCow features helpful reviews and photos from other users near your location, which makes finding delicious, healthy food anywhere so much easier! Their website is also chock full of great information: www.happycow.net

HappyCow is available for both iOS and Android.

 

Bunny Free
The Bunny Free app allows users to check if a company is cruelty-free. Search by name to see if your favourite products are tested on animals.

The Bunny Free database is expansive and it is easy to search using the in-app browse tab.

It is important to note, that although Bunny Free tells users if a company is cruelty-free, it does not mention if specific items are vegan.

If you are using this as more of a vegan search app, it is best to check the labels of the specific items you are searching for.

Bunny Free is available for both iOS and Android.

 

Vegaholic

Are you a vegan that likes to drink? You might not have realised yet that not all alcohol is vegan-friendly.

While some cocktails have obvious no-no’s such as cream, milk or egg whites added, it’s not always obvious if a drink is vegan or not.

For example, some wine can be filtered with egg and certain brands of beer can contain fish bladders (Isinglass – a gelatin made using fish bladders – has been used since the 19th century as a fining agent to make beer clear, bright and more attractive to drinkers, the odourless added extra is used widely by brewers).

The Vegaholic app makes it easy to look up whatever your favourite beverage is and see if it is vegan-friendly or not.

Vegaholic is available for both iOS and Android.

 

C and C Marine

Is It Vegan?

This is a great app for determining if packaged food is vegan. If you have the app, it is possible to scan the barcode of almost any item, or enter it manually, to determine if it is vegan.

The app is brilliant because it also tells you what the non-vegan ingredients are.

Interestingly enough, if you are looking for junk food, this app will also be able to let you know which of your favourite treats are vegan-friendly.

Is It Vegan? is available for both iOS and Android.

 

Veganagogo

Veganagogo is a clever app for those who travel all over the world. With this app, it is possible to get basic phrases translated in a variety of languages to help you order a vegan dish.

Try your luck by reading out the sentence translation, or show it to the staff at the restaurant. The app also translates variations of “thank you” which no doubt is appreciated in any country. 

Veganagogo is available for both iOS and Android.

 

21-Day Vegan Kickstart

It’s been said that it takes just 21 days to make a new habit. If you are interested in giving veganism a try this app can help you plan your meals and make the transition easier.

It provides many simple recipes as well as an overall understanding on how to balance a day’s vegan meals. It also has plenty of little tips and nuggets of information that appear each day to help you on your journey.

So even if you are not a vegan, these vegan-friendly apps can help you be a more conscious consumer – which in this day and age is much needed and appreciated.

Download these apps today and start eating more animal-friendly food. 21-Day Vegan Kickstart is only available on iOS.

 

Amy Bensema is a long-term Phuket expat with a keen interest in social media and technology. Email bensema.amy@gmail.com

 

 
