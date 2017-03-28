PHUKET: The Phuket Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has announced today that the Darasamut Underpass will be closed to all traffic for three hours on Thursday morning for an emergency earthquake drill.

Darasamut Underpass will be closed to all traffic from 9am-midday on Thursday (Mar 30). Photo: The Phuket News / file

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Mar 28), Phuket DDPM Office chief Chaithawatch Siwabawon said, “The temporary closure of the underpass is necessary as the DDPM needs to carry out a training exercise for in the event of an earthquake.

“The underpass will be closed from 9am until midday,” he said.

“This training exercise will be presided over by the Governor of Phuket,” he added.

Director of the Phuket Highways Office, Mr Patiwetwoottisak Sookki, added, “We can foresee there being any problems with traffic due to the closure of the underpass.”

