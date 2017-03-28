Speaking to The Phuket News today (Mar 28), Phuket DDPM Office chief Chaithawatch Siwabawon said, “The temporary closure of the underpass is necessary as the DDPM needs to carry out a training exercise for in the event of an earthquake.
“The underpass will be closed from 9am until midday,” he said.
“This training exercise will be presided over by the Governor of Phuket,” he added.
Director of the Phuket Highways Office, Mr Patiwetwoottisak Sookki, added, “We can foresee there being any problems with traffic due to the closure of the underpass.”
Text by Sameeroh Mayee
