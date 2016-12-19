PHUKET: A man has drowned after entering a pond in Kathu to fish for apple snails, a delicacy in Isan (Northeastern Thailand), yesterday morning (Dec 18).

Monday 19 December 2016, 10:11AM

Mr Wiroj (centre, seated) told police that his friend Mr Narong drank half a bottle of Thai whiskey before entering the pond yesterday morning (Dec 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Local residents notified Capt Wichot Meepop of the Kathu Police at 11:45am that a man had drowned in a small pond in Soi Rongpoon, off Wichit Songkram Rd.

Police arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find the body of a shirtless man lying on the banks of the lagoon.

The man was identified by police only as “Mr Narong”, reportedly 40-45 years of age, from Isan.

“We found no injuries or signs of assault on the body. We believe had been dead for no more than one hour when we arrived,” Capt Wichot said.

Police were told that Mr Narong’s body had been recovered from the water by his friend and drinking buddy, named by police only as “Mr Wiroj”.

Mr Wiroj told police that he and Mr Narong had come to the pond to fish for apple snails.

He also said that Mr Wiroj drank half a bottle of Thai whiskey before he went into the water.

“Mr Wiroj said that both of them went into the water and started fishing in different locations, and when he turned around later he noticed that Mr Narong was missing,” Capt Wichot said.

“Mr Wiroj said he searched for his friend and found him unresponsive in the water,” he added.

“We theorise that Mr Narong may have developed a cramp while he was in the water, causing him to drown. However we will thoroughly investigate the incident to find out what killed him,” Capt Wichot said.