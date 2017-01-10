PHUKET: The driver of a Phuket tour bus lost control of his vehicle in Baan Bangrong, Pa Khlok this afternoon (Jan 10) and came to rest in a roadside field. There were no tourists on board at the time.

Tuesday 10 January 2017, 05:53PM

The unconscious driver had to be carried from the bus by rescue workers. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 3pm today, Capt Suporn Muangkhai of the Thalang Police was informed of an accident at Pa Khlok -Muangmai Moo 3 in Paklok sub-district where a tour bus driver had lost control of his vehicle.

Police arrived at the scene with the Kusoldham rescue workers to find a white bus which had come to rest in a roadside field.

Inside the bus was an unconscious bus driver, later named as Mr Thanayut Eiamsaard. There were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the accident.

Rescue workers had to carry the unconscious driver from the bus, he was then transferred to Thalang Hospital for a routine check.

Mr Thanayut told police, “I was coming from Pa Khlok to Baan Bangrong when I lost control of the vehicle on a bend.”

Capt Suporn said that officers were still investigating the accident and were in the process of testing Mr Thanayut for alcohol. It is not yet known if any charges will be pressed.