PHUKET: The driver of a trailer-truck has been charged with reckless driving after crashing his vehicle into a roadside ditch on bypass road in the early hours of this morning.

Saturday 1 July 2017, 10:13AM

Lt Col Sakol Krainara of the Phuket City Police received report of an accident on Chalermprakiet Rama 9 Rd (bypass Rd) at 5:15am today (July 1).

Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene with Lt Col Sakol to find a Surat Thani-registered 22-wheeler trailer-truck crashed in a roadside ditch.

Prior to coming to rest, the trailer had crashed into concrete barriers marking out a U-turn close to the Premium Outlet and also hit an electricity pylon at the side of the road.

The truck was emblazoned with “Thepprasit” company logos.

Lt Col Sakol said, “The driver of the truck, Mr Banlang Itsara, 23, from Surat Thani suffered only minor injures. He told us that he was driving alone on the way back to Surat Thani after dropping off sheets of plywood to a customer in Ao Makham in Wichit.

“Banlang told us that he was not familiar with the road and that it was raining at the time the accident occurred,” Lt Col Sakol said.

“I tried to slow my vehicle down but lost control causing me to hit the concrete barriers where the U-turn is located and then run into the roadside ditch,” Banlang said.

A crane had to be taken to the scene to remove the trailer-truck, and Banlang was taken to Phuket City Police Station for an alcohol test.

“At this state Banlang has been charged with reckless driving causing damage,” Lt Col Sakol added.