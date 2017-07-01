Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Driver charged with reckless driving after crashing trailer-truck in Phuket

PHUKET: The driver of a trailer-truck has been charged with reckless driving after crashing his vehicle into a roadside ditch on bypass road in the early hours of this morning.

accidents, crime, alcohol, police, transport, weather,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 1 July 2017, 10:13AM

Lt Col Sakol Krainara of the Phuket City Police received report of an accident on Chalermprakiet Rama 9 Rd (bypass Rd) at 5:15am today (July 1).

Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene with Lt Col Sakol to find a Surat Thani-registered 22-wheeler trailer-truck crashed in a roadside ditch.

Prior to coming to rest, the trailer had crashed into concrete barriers marking out a U-turn close to the Premium Outlet and also hit an electricity pylon at the side of the road.

The truck was emblazoned with “Thepprasit” company logos.

Lt Col Sakol said, “The driver of the truck, Mr Banlang Itsara, 23, from Surat Thani suffered only minor injures. He told us that he was driving alone on the way back to Surat Thani after dropping off sheets of plywood to a customer in Ao Makham in Wichit.

17th Architect and Engineering Exhibition 2017

“Banlang told us that he was not familiar with the road and that it was raining at the time the accident occurred,” Lt Col Sakol said.

“I tried to slow my vehicle down but lost control causing me to hit the concrete barriers where the U-turn is located and then run into the roadside ditch,” Banlang said.

A crane had to be taken to the scene to remove the trailer-truck, and Banlang was taken to Phuket City Police Station for an alcohol test.

“At this state Banlang has been charged with reckless driving causing damage,” Lt Col Sakol added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

simon01 | 01 July 2017 - 11:05:46

Really ?? reckless driving in phuket, who would have though it?. Are they sure the ditch did not swerve in front of the perfectly driven lorry or pink flying elephants did not lift the lorry up and drop it in the ditch. Oh well Just be very thankful there was no one else involved. Lucky it was at night and no mother taking kids to school or there could have been many deaths do the normal high standards of driving by these clowns on the roads. Just hope his license is taken and he is banned for a few years. Thats the only way to make the roads safe is by remove all bad drivers. That will also save billions of baht not only in repairs, many lives but all the money saved as they will no longer need underpasses, and all the other road works as there will then be half the number of drivers on the roads as 50% will be banned. Everyones a winner.

The Phuket News

Phuket road runner | 01 July 2017 - 10:28:38

Minimum international standards warning signages 1000m,500m,200m ahead of barriers would helped. Traps for drivers and riders not familiar with them are everywhere

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Driver charged with reckless driving after crashing trailer-truck in Phuket

Really ?? reckless driving in phuket, who would have though it?. Are they sure the ditch did not swerve in front of the perfectly driven lorry or pink...(Read More)

Driver charged with reckless driving after crashing trailer-truck in Phuket

Minimum international standards warning signages 1000m,500m,200m ahead of barriers would helped. Traps for drivers and riders not familiar with them a...(Read More)

Army takes on Phuket jet-ski operators for encroaching on the beaches

So the police cannot enforce the law, it needs the army. May be the only country in the world where this is the duty of soldiers. So what use are all ...(Read More)

Army takes on Phuket jet-ski operators for encroaching on the beaches

And unlike last time we did this ..... this time we REALLY mean it ...... if you don't behave we are going to write a letter !!!! ...(Read More)

Pattaya to use Phuket’s Patong Beach as model for new beach rules

Wow... talking about the blind leading the blind. Patong is a dwindling destination with a filthy beach overrun with jet ski mafia, public transport ...(Read More)

Pattaya to use Phuket’s Patong Beach as model for new beach rules

Patong - Smart Town but not dealt with basics yet, though they're a minor distraction. Nice caps!...(Read More)

Governor announces plan to revamp underused Phuket Gateway

Just why would any one stop, when they can get the same produce at their destination? Another failure!...(Read More)

Pattaya to use Phuket’s Patong Beach as model for new beach rules

Phuket has more models than a fashion parade, pity, so far, none have worked, but they keep coming up with one failure after another, truly an amazing...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Isaan favorite found to be deadly & ATM skimmers in Phuket. || June 29

RE: Isaan Food Favorite Found To Be Deadly MAY 11 2016 -- Below Extracts from Sydney Morning Herald -- Lindsay Murdoch Thailand to close all gol...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.