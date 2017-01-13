PHUKET: Health officials have been ordered to take action against greywater, believed to be construction runoff, from being piped into the beachfront water at Tri Trang, south of Patong.

Friday 13 January 2017, 06:54PM

The alarm was raised today (Jan 13) after it was discovered that the literally grey water exiting a public drain was turning the blue beachwater a murky grey.

“It does not seem to be wastewater, but I have ordered Patong Deputy Mayor Boonma Adseap and officers from Patong Municipality’s Sanitation Division to work with Patong Police to investigate,” Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup told The Phuket News this afternoon.

“It seems to be runoff from a construction site. If it is, people responsible will be issued a first warning,” she added.

Further transgressions will result in more serious action, Mayor Chalermluck noted.

“However, I don’t think it will happen again,” she said.

Mayor Chalermluck confirmed that the water had yet to be tested by health officials.

“But whatever the health officials find will be reported to the Patong Police,” she said.