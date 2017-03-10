PHUKET: Doctors have yet to confirm the cause of death of a Russian tourist who was pronounced dead at Thalang Hospital just hours after landing in Phuket yesterday (Mar 9).

Friday 10 March 2017, 11:24AM

Russian tourist Sergei Khomutinnikov, 55, was pronounced dead on arrival at Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Staff at Thalang Hospital informed Capt Suporn Muangkhai of the Thalang Police at 4:40pm that Russian national Sergei Khomutinnikov, 55, had died.

“Mr Sergei died about one hour before police arrived. We did not find any signs of a struggle on his body,” Capt Suporn reported at the hospital.

“Mr Khomutinnikov checked in to a hotel in Bang Tao at 2:30pm with his wife, Tatiana, age 62.

Ms Tatiana later called a receptionist for help as her husband had a very serious headache, but when Mr Khomutinnikov fell unconscious in the room, they called rescue workers, who called for an ambulance” Capt Suporn said.

“He was still breathing while en route to the hospital by ambulance, but pronounced dead on arrival,” he added.

Doctors told police that they suspect Mr Khomutinnikov suffered a serious pre-existing medical condition that contributed to his death.

Also, Mr Khomutinnikov had just arrived on a flight and was likely fatigued, possibly exhausted, doctors explained.

“We need to carry out some tests to learn more,” one medical staffer said.

Doctors explained that they spoke with Mrs Khomutinnikova, but their conversation was limited to basic information and had yet to bring in translators to help understand Mr Khomutinnikov’s previous health issues.

“We have informed the Russian consulate of Mr Khomutinnikov’s death,” Capt Suporn.