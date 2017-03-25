PHUKET: Phuket Department of Marine and Coastal Resources officials said today (March 25) that they are impressed with coral growth rates on the one-year-old artificial reef near Koh Maithon.

Saturday 25 March 2017, 03:41PM

The announcement comes after Pitul Panchaiyaphum, Director of DMCR’s Conservation and Restoration of Marine and Coastal Resource Division in Bangkok, led an official DMCR and volunteer joint inspection at Koh Maithon, today (March 25).

A team of volunteer divers also planted 250 sea fans at the artificial reef near Koh Maiton, off the east coast of Phuket, on March 18 as part of the ongoing coral-restoration campaign.

Mr Pitul said, “Today, DMCR officials and volunteers held this joint inspection of the coral restoration at Koh Maithon in Thailand. The coral has established itself on concrete blocks scattered over a 5-rai area that were dropped here about one year ago.”

“There are over 300 colonies of coral growing on the concrete blocks. I think over the next five years the coral will have grown considerably and established a new reef to help attract marine life. If nothing disturbs them, the coral will cover all of the concrete blocks within ten years,” Mr Pitul added.