PHUKET: Deputy Prime Minister Air Chief Marshal Prajin Janthong arrived in Phuket yesterday (June 9) to promote a roadshow highlighting the government’s move towards providing cloud-based e-services.

At the public launched for the “Gov Channel Roadshow 2017: Digital Local Government”, held at the Novotel Phuket Phokeethra hotel in Phuket Town, ACM Prajin said, “Phuket as a Smart City is to be a role model for other provinces, with technological infrastructure developed to make people’s digital lives easier.”

The aim of the policy is to drive faster, modern government services to support the people, he said.

“The government has ordered the Electronic Government Agency (EGA) to integrate modern innovation and technology through its Gov Channel project (click here) to create ‘Phuket: Digital Local Government’ with 5Es – e-society, e-learning, e-citizen, e-education and e-commerce,” ACM Prajin said.

“Developing human resources is very important to drive the country into Thailand 4.0. The government is striving to see equality among the people so everyone can access government services to make their lives better and easier,” he added.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong pointed out that the EGA is rolling out the support structure necessary for government officials to more effectively perform their duties to serve the public.

“Among the services being provided is the GIN (Government Information Network) supported by the G-Cloud infrastructure, with high-level security. There is also the Mail Go Thai email srevice and G-Chat, which government offices can use to communicate with each other,” he noted.

EGA Director Dr Sak Segkhoonthod explained that the GovChannel Roadshow 2017 is being rolled out in seven provinces – Chiang Mai, Phuket, Nakhon Sawan, Khon Kaen, Songkhla, Chonburi, and Ubon Ratchathani.

“Phuket is the second province in the country to host the roadshow, and the first province in the South,” he said.

For people to get a better understanding of how the e-Gov services will help them, a Government Smart Kiosk has been set up at the Big C supercenter on the bypass road, he added.

At the kiosk, people can check their own details such as social security status by entering ID card number on the system. Also, people can access the Government Smart Box service,” he said.

Under the Government Smart Box project, terminals have been set up at 27 points across the country so that people enrolled in the non-formal education system can access government news and bulletins.

The EGA has also developed a “G-News” app (click here) for people to access government news, Dr Sak added.