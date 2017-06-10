Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Deputy PM pushes support for e-Gov in Phuket

PHUKET: Deputy Prime Minister Air Chief Marshal Prajin Janthong arrived in Phuket yesterday (June 9) to promote a roadshow highlighting the government’s move towards providing cloud-based e-services.

Saturday 10 June 2017, 01:16PM

At the public launched for the “Gov Channel Roadshow 2017: Digital Local Government”, held at the Novotel Phuket Phokeethra hotel in Phuket Town, ACM Prajin said, “Phuket as a Smart City is to be a role model for other provinces, with technological infrastructure developed to make people’s digital lives easier.”

The aim of the policy is to drive faster, modern government services to support the people, he said.

“The government has ordered the Electronic Government Agency (EGA) to integrate modern innovation and technology through its Gov Channel project (click here) to create ‘Phuket: Digital Local Government’ with 5Es – e-society, e-learning, e-citizen, e-education and e-commerce,” ACM Prajin said.

“Developing human resources is very important to drive the country into Thailand 4.0. The government is striving to see equality among the people so everyone can access government services to make their lives better and easier,” he added.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong pointed out that the EGA is rolling out the support structure necessary for government officials to more effectively perform their duties to serve the public.

“Among the services being provided is the GIN (Government Information Network) supported by the G-Cloud infrastructure, with high-level security. There is also the Mail Go Thai email srevice and G-Chat, which government offices can use to communicate with each other,” he noted.

C and C Marine

EGA Director Dr Sak Segkhoonthod explained that the GovChannel Roadshow 2017 is being rolled out in seven provinces – Chiang Mai, Phuket, Nakhon Sawan, Khon Kaen, Songkhla, Chonburi, and Ubon Ratchathani.

“Phuket is the second province in the country to host the roadshow, and the first province in the South,” he said.

For people to get a better understanding of how the e-Gov services will help them, a Government Smart Kiosk has been set up at the Big C supercenter on the bypass road, he added.

At the kiosk, people can check their own details such as social security status by entering ID card number on the system. Also, people can access the Government Smart Box service,” he said.

Under the Government Smart Box project, terminals have been set up at 27 points across the country so that people enrolled in the non-formal education system can access government news and bulletins.

The EGA has also developed a “G-News” app (click here) for people to access government news, Dr Sak added.

 

 
ChristyKSweet@Gmail.com | 11 June 2017 - 15:48:45

 90 day reporting feature was interfering with the cash flow. What's it up to now (for the newbies, that is..) 200 baht?

Jome | 11 June 2017 - 12:11:16

The WIFI has not been forgotten...the money has been spend and the 1000 wifi hotspots have been inaugurated by the previous governer....smart city needs smart people first......

Kurt | 11 June 2017 - 10:31:00

Let us challenge the Government to make first the Phuket Underpasses 5E's, Smart and 4.0 working.
That is not to much to ask to start with, right?

All these Government 5E nonsense announcements, forget it. Try first to get the underpasses under control.

Sir Burr | 11 June 2017 - 08:48:03

More on this subject.
Anyone remember the plan (at an extortionate cost) to cover the whole of Patong Beach with free Wi-Fi? Quietly forgotten.
Anyone remember the plan to make Phuket Town a "Smart City"? Quietly forgotten.
Unfortunately, government officials seem to equate announcing these pie-in-the-sky plans as actual action.
Be prepared to see this initiative quietly forgotten, also.

Sir Burr | 11 June 2017 - 06:15:33

If after nine months, they can't get the online 90 day reporting web-site up and running, what hope is there for this E-Gov initiative?

Kurt | 10 June 2017 - 17:00:21

5Es, Smart this and that, Thailand 4.0

How about just get things normal working?
Fully working incinerators, a clean and good way to collect rubbish/garbage.
A normal public transport all over the island, including west coast beaches!!
Taxis driving with the red FREE sign on and stop when you try to flag them down.
Traffic lights operational instead of just flashing.
Clean beaches without running off untreated polluted water from hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, and klongs.
A functional law enforcement on the road, entertainment places closing times.
Available public car parking places, now all the time illegal occupied by tuk tuks who threaten you and me if we want to park a car there.

Get normal things working first, before talks about 5E's, Smart and Thailand 4.0
Thailand is not ready for 4.0, that is no stuff for a developing country.
Try Thailand 2.5 or 3.0 first in making it works.

