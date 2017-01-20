PHUKET: The long-awaited dengue vaccine Dengvaxia, developed by Sanofi Pasteur over 20 years at a cost of US$1.6 billion (B56.4bn), arrived in Phuket last week, but doctors at public hospitals are hoping the Health Ministry will make the vaccine freely – or at least cheaply – available to the public.

Friday 20 January 2017, 10:14AM

The Phuket launch of Dengvaxia was held at Phuket International Hospital last Wednesday (Jan 11), where the vaccine – administered by three injections six months apart – is available for B9,990.

Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Jirapan Taepan welcomed the arrival of the vaccine, whether through a private hospital or not.

“Whether to make this vaccine available at public hospitals is still being considered by the Health Ministry. I have no idea at what stage this issue is at now,” he said.

Already in the first three weeks of this year, eight confirmed cases of 69 suspected infections had been diagnosed at hospitals in Phuket.

Among them, one 10-year-old in Phuket Town has died from the disease, Dr Weerasak Lawtongkum of Vachira Hospital told a PPHO Disease Control conference on Chikungunya, Zika and dengue at the Pearl Hotel in Phuket Town on Tuesday (Jan 17).

Dr Weerasak declined to name the young victim.

Last year Phuket suffered 486 confirmed cases of dengue treated at Phuket hospitals: 225 un Muang District; 115 in Kathu and 146 in Thalang, he added.

“The dengue vaccine is a good option for decreasing the risk of infection,” Dr Weerasak told The Phuket News.

However, he noted, “This vaccine does not cover all forms of dengue. A good vaccine must be able to offer up to 90% protection from infection, but this one at this stage of development covers only 65% – so there is a gap.

Regardless, Dr Weerasak added, “Although this vaccine is not freely available yet, Vachira Hopital would welcome the opportunity to provide such a vaccine to the people, even if they have to pay for it.”