PHUKET: Friends today are making arrangements to have 41-year-old Danish expat Allan Birger Bruun buried on the island after he bled to death from slashing his arm on glass while breaking into his own home in Chalong last week.

Tuesday 15 November 2016, 11:06PM

Phuket expat Allan Birger Bruun, 41, from Denmark, died after suffering a deep cut to his arm inflicted when he smashed the glass on his front door to enter his own home, say police. Photo: Chalong Police

Lt Jaras Lempan of the Wichit Police received a call from an emergency ambulance of Dibuk Hospital on Nov 6, leading to Maj Col Thada Sodarat of the Chalong Police arriving at Mr Bruun’s home shortly after.

“Mr Bruun had a very serious cut near his right elbow. He had severed a blood vessel and was bleeding profusely,” Col Thada told The Phuket News today (Nov 15).

“I believe he was locked out of his house and used his elbow to break the glass on the front door to get in,” Col Thada said.

“When he was discovered he was rushed to Dibuk Hospital immediately – but it was too late. Doctors confirmed that he died of blood loss. They also confirmed that he had a pre-existing heart condition,” Col Thada noted.

His body was later transferred to Vachira Hospital morgue, he added.

Mr Bruun’s friends, with permission from the family, are making arrangements for Mr Bruun to be buried in Phuket, Lt Jaras said today.

Col Thada noted, ”Mr Bruun had lived in Phuket for many years.”

Lt Jaras confirmed that the Danish Embassy had been notified of Mr Bruun’s death and the arrangements being made for his funeral.