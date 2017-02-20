PHUKET: A 63-year-old Thai man died yesterday after an accident which saw him collide with two cars on Thepkrasattri Rd.

Monday 20 February 2017, 11:12AM

The initial collision caused the motorcyclist to cross onto the other side of the road and collide with a second vehicle. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 1:50 pm yesterday (Feb 19), Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police received information of an accident on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound at the junction for Thalang Hospital.

Police arrived at the scene with staff from Thalang Hospital to find a Phang Nga registered green-plate Kia minivan on the northbound side of the road with its front damaged. Nearby, on the southbound side, was a red Honda Scoopy motorbike and white Honda car with minor damage to its front.

The rider of the motorbike, named by police as Mr Anake Suankratai, 63, was lying on the northbound side of the road with blood coming from his nose and ears.

Mr Anake was taken to Thalang Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The driver of the Kia minivan, Mr Wiwat Gaoeian, 39, told police that he was driving north along Thepkrasattri Rd with a tourist and when they arrived at the junction with Ao Ek Vanit Rd, which was showing a green light, a motorbike suddenly changed lane and drove in front of him.

“I immediately collided with the motorbike and this caused the motorbike to cross onto the southbound side and collide with the white Honda,” Mr Wiwat said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and will check CCTV footage from the area to see if any charges will be pressed.