Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Collision with two cars leaves Phuket motorcyclist, 63, dead

PHUKET: A 63-year-old Thai man died yesterday after an accident which saw him collide with two cars on Thepkrasattri Rd.

accidents, death, police, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 20 February 2017, 11:12AM

The initial collision caused the motorcyclist to cross onto the other side of the road and collide with a second vehicle. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The initial collision caused the motorcyclist to cross onto the other side of the road and collide with a second vehicle. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 1:50 pm yesterday (Feb 19), Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police received information of an accident on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound at the junction for Thalang Hospital.

Police arrived at the scene with staff from Thalang Hospital to find a Phang Nga registered green-plate Kia minivan on the northbound side of the road with its front damaged. Nearby, on the southbound side, was a red Honda Scoopy motorbike and white Honda car with minor damage to its front.

The rider of the motorbike, named by police as Mr Anake Suankratai, 63, was lying on the northbound side of the road with blood coming from his nose and ears.

Mr Anake was taken to Thalang Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Unit - 27

The driver of the Kia minivan, Mr Wiwat Gaoeian, 39, told police that he was driving north along Thepkrasattri Rd with a tourist and when they arrived at the junction with Ao Ek Vanit Rd, which was showing a green light, a motorbike suddenly changed lane and drove in front of him.

“I immediately collided with the motorbike and this caused the motorbike to cross onto the southbound side and collide with the white Honda,” Mr Wiwat said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and will check CCTV footage from the area to see if any charges will be pressed.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket jet-ski crash: Aussie tourist Keating attends court to acknowledge charges

this is just horrific. The thai drivers slaughter people and injure people in their hundreds every year and nothing is done. The speed boats tours cra...(Read More)

Six Thais, foreigner arrested in Phuket for possession of drugs, guns and ammunition

Kurt: It is against the thai law ??? It is a directive not a law....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Bangla ballet

It seems everyone and their dog know about these corrupt payments except the few people who could actually doe something about stopping them happening...(Read More)

Phuket NACC ordered to probe corruption

So Acting Temporary Governor Chockchai called an emergency meeting of "top police, law enforcement officials and department heads" to order ...(Read More)

Filing the big complaints: How to make sure malfeasance, corruption is exposed

Who says the NACC aren't corrupt? Also, please name 1 Thai police officer you know who isn't corrupt? Also, who says all Officials at th...(Read More)

Phuket expat calls for help to curtail Rawai petty crime spree

Druggies looking for cash and valuables to fund their drug habits. You need to get a license for a gun to protect your property. Next time someo...(Read More)

Police arrest Krabi power plant protest leaders

Absolutely pathetic. 7 very brave cops to arrest 1 poor protester saying his democratic right. Gen Prayut obviously thought this was much easier than ...(Read More)

Phuket to launch 3R project on solid waste

Kurt,you seem to be an expert for recycling.So i have a question for you:Is it possible to recycle all the garbage you posting all over here and to tu...(Read More)

Move to unite ATMs gains momentum

Not such good news. I never pay fees on my debit card by using my bank's ATMs, but I assume everyone will be charged a fee on the new system...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Bangla ballet

A great article, as a tool for NACC to investigate and bite their teeth in it. Yes? Guess, just a hope. They not have the power and guts to do it. J...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.