PHUKET: Matthias Jaeckel, the Hotel Manager at the Aleenta Phuket Resort in Khok Kloi, Phang Nga, who was rushed to Bangkok Hospital Phuket after a cardiac arrest in November, has arrived in Germany, where he is in intensive care in his home town of Frankfurt.

Tuesday 20 December 2016, 05:48PM

The news was posted on the “Help for Matthias” Facebook page on Sunday (Dec 18). (Click here.)

Angelika Ilter and Oliver Horn, who is General Manager at InterContinental Hotels Group, set up two accounts for donations after they launched an appeal to help cover mounting medical bills as Mr Jaeckel remained minimally responsive but comatose since his cardiac arrest on Nov 22.

Friend Gerdy Muller also set up a GoFundMe page titled “Help For Matthias”, as Ms Ilter flew to Phuket to oversee arrangements for Mr Jaeckel’s medivac to Germany.

“After a very stressful week, because it was almost impossible to get an Emergency Ambulance in Frankfurt, the flight had to be paid, and some other difficulties, I could after all manage to get Matthias flown out to Frankfurt with Dr Melcher and his assistant and me,” Ms Ilter reported on Sunday.

“Thank you so much to everyone who made this possible,” she said.

“Special thanks to Dr Gerhard Melcher and his assistant, who had to ventilate him by hand almost the entire flight, the emergency team of Dr Sebastian Bergold in Frankfurt, the fantastic support of Thai Airways, the cabin crew and the patient fellow passengers.

“I cannot tell you how happy I am that he did withstand everything well and that he is now in the best of care in an Intensive Care Unit in Karlsruhe, his home city, and that there are still so many people with big hearts out there,” Ms Ilter said.

Mr Jaeckel remains in quarantine and visits are not possible, she added.

“His parents would like to thank all people for the amazing support and this Christmas miracle,” Ms Ilter said.

“Please respect their privacy now and refrain from any further calls. His has a long path to go and I will keep you informed,” she said.