PHUKET: A Chinese tourist was taken to hospital yesterday (Dec 12) after she injured her leg when she slipped and fell while stepping from one tour boat to another during a trip to Koh Hae (Coral Island).

Tuesday 13 December 2016, 10:39AM

The Chinese tourist is brought ashore at Chalong Pier. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Tourist Police and rescue workers were called to Chalong Pier at midday yesterday to pick up an injured 26-year-old female Chinese tourist who had an accident when stepping from one speedboat to another during a trip to Coral Island.

The tourist had sustained a severe laceration to her thigh as a result of the accident.

The unnamed tourist was given first aid treatment upon arrival at Chalong Pier before being transferred to Dibuk Hospital.