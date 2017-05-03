PHUKET: Police have arrested a Chinese woman for illegally working as a tour guide after she left 22 Chinese tourists abandoned by the side of the road in Phang Nga yesterday (May 2).

Wednesday 3 May 2017, 07:38PM

The Chinese tourists report to Khok Kloi POlice how they were abandoned by Ms Hung. Photo: Khok Kloi Police

Hung Ling, 34, from Guizhou province, was taken into custody at 7pm tonight (May 3), Khok Kloi Police Chief Col Satit Promutai confirmed to The Phuket News.

The 22 Chinese tourists, travelling on a tour provided by Xin Xing Travel & Trading Co Ltd, were abandoned by the roadside in Takua Thung District at about 7pm last night, Col Satit explained.

“The tourists stopped for a meal at the ‘Tong 777’ restaurant in Khok Kloi after a day trip to Similan Islands,” he said.

“After leaving the restaurant, the bus stopped by the side of the road and Ms Hung told the tourists that the bus had broken down She then asked each tourist to pay an extra 1,100 yuan (B5,500) for the trip,”

The total amount Ms Hung asked for was B121,000.

“The tourists refused and started shouting at her, and threatened to call the police, and eventually one of the tourists reported the incident to the Chinese Consulate in Phuket.

“This might have scared her, and she just left the tourists with the driver and the bus,” Col Satit noted.

The Tourist Association Center (TAC) in Phang Nga province reported that by about 8pm legally registered Thai tour guides had arrived were taking care of the tourists, he added.

Police, armed with an arrest warrant, this evening asked Ms Hung to join them for questioning after they tracked her down to her rented condo in Kathu, in Phuket.

“Right now, the tourists are fine. They continued their trip. Ms Hung has denied the charge of working as a tour guide illegally. She is being questioned by our investigators now,” Col Satit confirmed tonight.

“We have yet to determine whether the tour company will face any charges,” he said.

When contacted by The Phuket News this evening, the manager at Xin Xing Travel & Trading Co Ltd was not available for comment.