Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Chinese tourist injured when Phuket taxis collide at Darasamut Intersection

PHUKET: A female Chinese tourist on her way to Phuket International Airport was left with chest and abdominal injuries last night when the taxi she was travelling in collided with another taxi and crashed into a road sign at the Darasamut Intersection.

accidents, Chinese, health, police, patong, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 21 July 2017, 10:33AM

Lt Patcharee Wongboon of the Wichit Police was notified of an accident at the Darasamut Intersection at 11pm yesterday (July 20) and arrived at the scene together with Kusoldharm rescued workers to find a silver bronze Toyota Corolla Altis green-plate (commercial passenger vehicle) taxi crashed into a road sign positioned on the corner of the central reservation.

Nearby was a black Nissan Cefiro green-plate taxi.

An unnamed rescue worker who attended the scene told The Phuket News, “A female Chinese tourist aged around 30 years old had injured her chest and lower abdomen as a result of the crash. At first she didn’t want to go to hospital as she said she needed to get to the airport take catch a flight.

“However, we managed to convince her to go to hospital because we were afraid that she might have sustained internal injuries and she was taken to Siriroj International Hospital (formerly Phuket International Hospital).

“Neither of the taxi drivers were injured,” the rescue worker said.

C and C Marine

Lt Patcharee added, “The driver of the black Nissan Cefiro, Mr Somporn Suwanchatree, 53, was driving from Surakul Stadium towards Patong to pick up some customers and stopped at red lights at the intersection. When the lights turned green he slowly made his way across the intersection but was hit by the Toyota Corolla Altis.

“The driver of the Corolla Altis, Mr Natthaphong Chuayglab, 31, was taking a Chinese passenger from Karon to the airport when he collided with Mr Somporn’s vehicle and then crashed into the road sign.

“He was travelling at high speed,” Lt Patcharee explained.

“We will check CCTV footage from the area and continue our investigation into the accident,” Lt Patcharee added.

Police have yet to decide whether to press any charges.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Bigaresort...it's because it is murder ie when you kill someone unlawfully and with premeditation. It's more of a definition that is easily un...(Read More)

Phuket power chiefs told to speed up cable tangle clean-up

There is only one real and fast solution,cut them all and make new ones for those who complain! SIMPLE!!There will be only a few! Horst...(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Why is the polis always say murder when it comes to foreigner's?Just Killing would be enough!Could be manslaughter,Let the judge decide ! Horst...(Read More)

Phuket’s dangerous driving habits sees underpass traffic-flow barrier installed

No wonder As long there egoistic reckless traffic rules ignoring motorists on the road There will be chaos and traffic jams. ...(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Can't imagine how somebody could live a normal live day to day knowing what you'd done weeks, months, years before...(Read More)

Phuket under pressure as tourism growth exposes flaws in hotel sector

Jor12, you wouldn't, by chance, run hotels rooms. By the way, you continually use the term "neo colonialist" incorrectly. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s dangerous driving habits sees underpass traffic-flow barrier installed

Because getting the police out to fine dangerous drivers is too difficult...(Read More)

Aussie lifeguards ramp up Phuket lifesaving skills, awareness

Well done that guy, they should put him in charge of many posts, he realises that getting help from other countries is the way forward!...(Read More)

Phuket under pressure as tourism growth exposes flaws in hotel sector

The good old neo colonialist view again. Harsher this, harsher that. This is Asia man, where there is a different mindset. ...(Read More)

Phuket power chiefs told to speed up cable tangle clean-up

If they were that concerened, why not get rid of all the power lines hanging down to waist height outside McDonalds in Phuket Town, near Robinsons sho...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.