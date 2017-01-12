Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Chinese tourist drowns at Phuket beach

PHUKET: The chief of the Phuket Lifeguard Services has confirmed that a Chinese tourist who was pulled unconscious from the water at Karon Beach on Monday afternoon (Jan 9) died upon arrival at Patong Hospital.

accidents, death, Chinese, weather, tourism, marine,

Yutthawat Lekmak

Thursday 12 January 2017, 11:20AM

Lifeguards administered CPR to Mr Xui before transporting him to Patong Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Photo: Phuket Lifeguard Services
Lifeguards administered CPR to Mr Xui before transporting him to Patong Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Photo: Phuket Lifeguard Services

Lifeguards recovered 25-year-old Mr Xui Aushang from the water at Karon Beach at around 12:30pm on Monday, Phuket Lifeguard Chief Prathaiyuth Chuayuan told The Phuket News today (Jan 12).

“The man was unconscious when lifeguards brought him onto the beach,” Mr Prathaiyuth said.

“Rescue workers administered CPR before transporting him to Patong Hospital. However, he was pronounced dead at 1pm. Doctors confirmed the cause of death as drowning,” he added.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

Mr Xui’s girlfriend told lifeguards that he was not a good swimmer and that she had told him he should not go swimming as the red flags were flying but he ignored her advice.

The Chinese Embassy has been notified of Mr Xui’s death.

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

Joe12, I guess ematt asked you to speak for him, the problem is, you completely missed my point, basically, and as simply as I can put it... if you do...(Read More)

Four saved as speedboat sinks off Phuket

Being a thai speedboat or long tail boat driver is a thai protected job. Unfortunately. If that 'function' would be open to foreigners as wel...(Read More)

Government concerned with foreigners ripped off by Thai hospitals

Foreigners are big medical business in Thailand. International hospitals on Phuket love to 'fork'. Seems they are 'well tuned' in h...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

Joe 12 you & swerv really should get a room and sympathize together, at the very least stop posting your comments as what you have to say is rathe...(Read More)

Government concerned with foreigners ripped off by Thai hospitals

How does a medical tourist file a formal complaint against Bumrungrad Hospital, Bangkok?...(Read More)

Four saved as speedboat sinks off Phuket

Swerv: Here you go again! Swerving! Creating something. .....You are referring to the fact that according Kurt the boat driver had no brain because i...(Read More)

Phuket to launch ‘Drink Don’t Drive’ campaign

95% of the dead motorcyclists may of lived if they had been wearing a Full Face motorcycle helmet SNELL / DOT Certified such as a Shoei, Arai, Bell wi...(Read More)

Phuket officials launch coral restoration project at Koh Racha

Although the clarity of the photo is not that good, there appears to be a lot of rubber tyres on the Barge. AN ENVIRONMENTAL DISASTER AT THE THAI TAX...(Read More)

Four saved as speedboat sinks off Phuket

Rorri: Of course it was a Thai driver, no need to be sarcastic. I was referring to the fact that according to Kurt the driver had no brain because he...(Read More)

Four saved as speedboat sinks off Phuket

Many people that post here clearly are not native English speakers, so cut them some slack...I know what Kurt is getting at. And I also don't thi...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.