PHUKET: The chief of the Phuket Lifeguard Services has confirmed that a Chinese tourist who was pulled unconscious from the water at Karon Beach on Monday afternoon (Jan 9) died upon arrival at Patong Hospital.

Thursday 12 January 2017, 11:20AM

Lifeguards administered CPR to Mr Xui before transporting him to Patong Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Photo: Phuket Lifeguard Services

Lifeguards recovered 25-year-old Mr Xui Aushang from the water at Karon Beach at around 12:30pm on Monday, Phuket Lifeguard Chief Prathaiyuth Chuayuan told The Phuket News today (Jan 12).

“The man was unconscious when lifeguards brought him onto the beach,” Mr Prathaiyuth said.

“Rescue workers administered CPR before transporting him to Patong Hospital. However, he was pronounced dead at 1pm. Doctors confirmed the cause of death as drowning,” he added.

Mr Xui’s girlfriend told lifeguards that he was not a good swimmer and that she had told him he should not go swimming as the red flags were flying but he ignored her advice.

The Chinese Embassy has been notified of Mr Xui’s death.