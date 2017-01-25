Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Chinese tourist, 67, in coma after being pulled unconscious from Phuket hotel pool

PHUKET: A 67-year-old female Chinese tourist is in a coma at Vachira Phuket Hospital after being pulled unconscious from the swimming pool of a hotel in Mai Khao yesterday evening.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 25 January 2017, 10:04AM

The woman was initially taken to Thalang Hospital but due to her condition was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The woman was initially taken to Thalang Hospital but due to her condition was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 7:17pm yesterday (Jan 24), Lt Col Sarit Butnongsang of the Tha Chatchai Police was informed of an incident where a Chinese woman had to be pulled unconscious from a hotel swimming pool in Mai Khao at the north of the island.

Upon arrival at the unnamed hotel, police were told by hotel staff that they had found the Chinese woman unconscious in the swimming pool. They recovered her from the pool and later Mai Khao rescue workers preformed CPR before transferring her to Thalang Hospital.

Lt Col Sarit said that Chinese woman, named as 67-year-old Chen Ping, was initially taken to Thalang Hospital but due to her condition was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

“We believe that Ms Chen may have fallen into the pool. It was raining at the time the incident took place and it was slippery around the pool,” he said.

“When the woman was discovered in the pool she was still wearing shoes and did not have on a swimming costume,” Lt Col Sarit added.

Police are questioning Ms Chen’s relatives and hotel staffs to find out the true cause of accident.  

 

 
