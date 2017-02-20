PHUKET: A 35-year-old male Chinese tourist died yesterday when he was snorkelling off Natai Beach in Phuket’s neighbouring Phang Nga province.

Monday 20 February 2017, 09:50AM

The man died while snorkelling off Natai Beach in Phang Nga province. Photo: Mark Lehmkuhler/Flickr

At 2pm yesterday (Feb 19), Maj Sutthiphong Rodsong of the Khok Kloi Police was informed of an incident where a Chinese tourist had been found floating in the sea in front of the Natai Beach Resort & Spa in Phang Nga.

Police arrived at the scene with a doctor from Takua Thung Hospital to find an unresponsive Chinese man lying on the beach. The man was wearing a dive suit and a snorkel was near by.

A member of the hotel’s security told police that he had seen the man snorkelling about 50 metres away from the beach alone.

“I was watching him snorkel when all of a sudden he went out of sight. Myself and other hotel staff member managed to find him and he still had the snorkel in his mouth. We brought him back to shore but he wasn’t breathing,” he said.

“We tried to help him and administered first aid but it didn’t help so I informed the police,” he added.

A doctor from Takua Thong Hospital confirmed that there were no signs of assault on the man’s body and that the man had died from drowning.

His man’s body was taken to Takua Thong Hospital.

The man's name is being withheld until his relatives have been notified.