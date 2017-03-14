Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Chinese appeal for tourists’ safety in Phuket met with promises

PHUKET: A high-powered appeal by the Chinese government asking the Thai authorities to take more action to prevent deaths and injuries to Chinese tourists in Phuket and the surrounding region has been met with a slew justifications and promises.

Chinese, tourism, death, accidents, marine, police,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 March 2017, 10:18AM

The Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China, Songkhla held a meeting in Phuket last Thursday (Mar 9) in a wide-ranging appeal to police and all forms of tourism authorities in Phuket, as well as representatives from tour agencies.

The key official at the meeting was the Director of the China National Tourism Administration Bangkok office, Zhang Xinhong, who was joined by Chinese Consul General in Songkhla Zhou Haicheng, the lead Chinese government representative for all Southern Thailand.

Representing the Royal Thai Police were no less than three police generals: Region 8 Police Commander Maj Gen Chayohdom Jindawirote, who is the lead ranking police officer for upper Southern Thailand; Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen; and Krabi Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Worawit Phanprung.

Also present were officers from Tourist Police Region 5, the Tourism and Sports Ministry Phuket office, the Phuket Land Transportation Department (PLTO) and other government departments totalling 15 agencies in all, along with tour agency representatives.

Consul General Zhou thanked police in Phuket and Krabi for their efforts so far and expressed his appreciation that the two provincial governments had made great efforts to promote Thailand-China cooperation, and safeguard the safety of Chinese tourists.

However, he also stressed that with the number of Chinese tourists in southern Thailand rising sharply, water and traffic safety issues had become increasingly prominent.

“We hope that Thai authorities will strengthen their water safety management, such as snorkelling, and improve the construction of tourism safety facilities to ensure life and property security of Chinese tourists,” Consul Zhou said.

To this, Phuket Police Chief Gen Teeraphol and his Krabi counterpart Gen Worawit spoke generally about safety issues and promised to ramp inspection and supervision of travel agencies, boat transport companies and other tourism enterprises and personnel.

BIS

They also vowed to crack down drunk driving, driving without license and other illegal activities, and “to make efforts to reduce the number of Chinese tourists drowning and traffic accident casualties.”

Region 8 Police Commander Gen Chayohdom simply said, “The Thai government welcomes Chinese tourists to travel in Southern Thailand, and pays high attention to the life and property safety of Chinese tourists.”

He added that Deputy Prime Minister Gen Thanasak Patimapragorn and Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul during their visit in Phuket on Mar 2 ordered Thai officials to take action on a broad range of issues to improve tourism in the region.

The Chinese delegation did not elaborate on the high number of Chinese tourists killed or injured while on holiday in Phuket, through drownings in hotel pools or while snorkelling at reefs or near beachfront resorts, or injured in “brake failure” bus crashes on Patong Hill, but did politely accept the speeches delivered by Thai officials.

“Meeting participants also exchanged views and reached important consensus on speeding up the construction of tourism infrastructure, having more signs in Chinese at the airport, piers and tourism landmarks, and strengthening the safety and rescue of beaches and other places in Phuket and Samui,” noted a report posted on the Songkla Consulte-General official website.

“The relevant departments of the two sides have unanimously expressed that it is of great significance to promote the friendly exchanges between China and Thailand, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation by working on the safety of Chinese Tourists.

“The relevant parties will continue to liaise closely and strengthen cooperation to create a better and safe tourism condition for tourists,” the report added.

– Wenhui Zhong

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Nasa12 | 14 March 2017 - 12:00:20

So then whay Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan of Phuket canceled all meetings with the 20 ++ Consulates in Phuket, month after month soon +++ Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan?. Are you afraid of something ?

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 14 March 2017 - 11:47:43

I'm sure the attending Thai officials breathed a sigh of relief after having to listen to the "stupid Chinese" ramble on about safety concerns throughout the meeting.  It must have been very boring to them to have to sit there and try and act concerned and lose a little face by acknowledging their pathetic safety record, and by making more false promises that they will do better in the future.  We all know that nothing will come out of this, and Thai law enforcement and safety departments can now go back to their offices and do nothing as they always do....just wait for the next tragedy, show up and decide who pays who, then go back and count their commissions.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 14 March 2017 - 10:59:34

It was a pleasant diplomatic meeting, with a lot of nice diplomatic words from both sides.

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Thai man in alleged suicide while in police custody in Phuket

Oh oh, arrested under influence of drugs and alcohol, relaxed laughing and smiling during police questioning. Seems more a person who needed medical ...(Read More)

Chuwit in Phuket calls out Tourism Ministry on Patong nightlife hours

BenPendejo,thank you again for telling us that thailand is a civilized country,because the official law says Bars or Discotheques have to close 12.00 ...(Read More)

How to find out which Phuket hotels are legal

Rorii,are you that stupid or are you only pretending it.malczx7r wrote in his first comment:It is just like the thai immigration website,in thai only!...(Read More)

How to find out which Phuket hotels are legal

Is it not funny that a Immigration website ( Immigration dept is for servicing foreigners, it get paid well for it by foreigners)is just in thai langu...(Read More)

Phuket lures more Russian tourists than rest of Thailand combined

Always nice to talk about the past ( 2016), with figures like..."10.5 days stay"..(ALOS), and all the percentages of everything ( nothing f...(Read More)

Keep looking for my daughter on Koh Tao: Mother

Whay people have Holiday in Surat Thani and this area ? it?s only killing and robbery ++. Take a look at the News in Europe and special news in Scand...(Read More)

Chinese appeal for tourists’ safety in Phuket met with promises

So then whay Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan of Phuket canceled all meetings with the 20 ++ Consulates in Phuket, month after month soon +++ Governor ...(Read More)

Filing the big complaints: How to make sure malfeasance, corruption is exposed

Jor12, I gave the relevant chapters, and sections, be a good boy and do the same. But hey, criminal code overrides civil....(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.