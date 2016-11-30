Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Children told not to drive motorbikes

NATIONWIDE: The Child Safety Promotion and Injury Prevention Research Centre has launched an anti-motorcycling campaign aimed at children under 15 years old to help reduce road accident death rates.

Wednesday 30 November 2016, 09:06AM

Children under 15 contribute to the high death toll on the nation’s highways. Photo: Apichit Jinakul
Children under 15 contribute to the high death toll on the nation’s highways. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

Adisak Plitapolkarnpim, director of the centre, said yesterday (Nov 29) that children under 15 are banned from riding motorcycles under the Land Traffic Act 1979 but their parents and teachers fail to prevent them from doing so.

He was speaking as the centre officially launched its “Don’t Ride if you are under 15” programme at the Thai Health Promotion Foundation Office on Sathon Rd.

The centre and foundation have worked together on the campaign.

Mr Adisak said a survey found 58 per cent of students aged 12 are able to ride a motorcycle, with young male riders outnumbering females.

Students learn to ride a motorbike mostly from their parents and relatives when they are around 10-11 years while many start doing it as early as seven, the study found.

The survey was conducted by the centre among 2,822 Prathom 6 (Grade 6) students in nine provinces.

Road accidents are the most common cause of death among children aged 10-14, Mr Adisak said, adding teenagers should not be allowed to ride a motorcycle as they lack road safety knowledge.

At that age, children are prone to risks, including drinking and driving. They also fail to wear helmets, he said.

Children are not mature enough, Mr Adisak said, adding they fail to act decisively when they are at risk of accidents.

Mr Adisak said if parents, teachers and police officers urge children under 15 to refrain from riding motorcycles, it would help cut road accident deaths among children aged 11-14 by 40%.

According to the president of the Accident Prevention Network, Phommin Kanthiya, around 2,000 Thai children are killed in road accidents every year. Some 20,000 are seriously injured and 9,000 become disabled following road accidents each year.

He said 80 schools from 25 provinces are expected to take part in the programme and, if the campaign is successful, it will be extended to other schools.

At schools, teachers will work with groups of about five students to teach them the importance of road safety.

Road safety awareness can start at school, Mr Adisak said.

Thipa Bhawangkanantha, head of the Office of the Basic Education Commission’s Child Protection Centre, said his department supports the programme as the number of children killed in road accidents has increased.

Obec will order schools under its administration to join the project, he added.

Mr Phommin urged the government to adopt measures to prevent children from accessing motorcycles. He also called on the government.

Read original story here.

 

 
jogi | 30 November 2016 - 18:28:10

kurt I don't have to comment on this issue you wrote exactly what would be my comment. sadly your idea to solve this problem, it will never happen in thailand. I know a police men, his 14 year old son rode his motorbike every day to school. when I asked him, what rank it need in thailand to let a underage son drive a 125cc motorbike and riding a bike in full uniform without helmet himself, this little a..... answer was, i will have you deported

Kurt | 30 November 2016 - 13:52:08

CaptainJack69:  I understand that already a few years 110/115 cc motorbikes are not produced anymore.
It is all 125 cc or more now.
The kids drive 90-100 kmph on Viset Road!


Ooh, I red: A teacher was asked why kids, underaged. could drive a motorbike to school without a driving license. 
The answer of the teacher was: .."oh, they just need a driving license when they become 16 years old"...

This is Thailand.

CaptainJack69 | 30 November 2016 - 13:01:35

Maybe the law has changed, but it used to limit children to bikes with engines smaller than 110cc until they are 18.

Either way lets be honest it doesn't matter, nobody cares about the law. Maybe if the police were to be pro-active in enforcing it, but they're not, and never will be.

To be honest I'm surprised it's as low as 58%. When you're in rural areas it seems perfectly normal for children much younger than 12 to be zooming around, with no helmets, no mirrors, on the wrong side of the road, never indicating. One wonders if the people behind these "campaigns" have actually been to Thailand.

malczx7r | 30 November 2016 - 12:04:14

What a laughable story, well it would be but for the stupid loss of a child's life, here we are again, parents, give them motorbikes, Illegal, don't wear helmets, illegal, everyday at school leaving time, traffic police outside school directing traffic to late children out safely because "i'm more important" truck, minivan, 4x4 driver wont let them out, and parent's picking up children, parent wearing helmet, child not and the police there at the school doing nothing, the whole country cannot follow any rules and the police are culpable in the deaths as they fail to enforce the law, well done Thailand! Hang your heads in shame for allowing the deaths of these children!

Kurt | 30 November 2016 - 11:16:00

.."Who cares?..,  That is the question.
Look outside schools, the rows of motorbikes, all are coming and going with underaged kids, no driving license, no helmet, and often with 3 or 4 on one motorbike.

Who cares? Not the police, not the headmasters and teachers of the schools, and most strangely, not the parents either.

Quick solution: 
Put a official government (RTP) warning note ad the note boards in school.
..." That by January 01, 2017, the police will be outside the school when students finish lessons.
Every student will be checked on age, driving license and helmet before driving off.
If the student fails, than the motorbike will be confiscated and taken away in lorry.
Initiate a 2 weeks holding period of the bikes, after that parents ( with helmet and driving license!) can buy the motorbike back for B10,000  ( storage fee + fine).
2nd time? You loose the motorbike , no return.

Slow solution: 
Educate school head masters and teachers to do a safety talk in class, but we all know that such will not change things.
Head masters and teachers will not stop the teenagers to drive a motorbike.

The present situation is indirect a certificate of incompetence for the Phuket Government by not having sufficient public transport available for school kids.
( In Singapore school kids go by MRT and bus to school)

