Chiang Rai woman, 47, found dead in alleged Phuket suicide

PHUKET: A 47-year-old woman from Chiang Rai was found dead in a rented room in Patong yesterday. A letter found in the room, believed to have been written by the woman led police to suspect the death was caused by suicide.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 9 February 2017, 10:52AM

Doctors from Patong Hospital insdide the room where the body was discovered. Photo: Patong Police
Doctors from Patong Hospital insdide the room where the body was discovered. Photo: Patong Police

At 3:45pm yesterday (Feb8), Capt Yingyong Chauygit of the Patong Police was informed that the body of a Thai woman had been found in a room at the Boontham Apartments on Pisitkoranee Rd in Patong.

Police arrived at the scene with Dr Arthit Surawisankun from Patong Hospital and were led to the room where the body of Ms Chantraporn Martphanna, 47, from Chiang Rai was discovered.

Capt Yingyong said that the woman’s body had been discovered by the owner of the apartment block, Mr Sahat Jarungglin.

“Mr Sahat told us that Ms Chantraporn had lived alone in the apartment since 2012. However, for the past three months she was unable to pay her rent as she was unemployed.

“She hadn’t left her room for two days so Mr Sahat decided to called her but received no answer. The door of her room was locked so he broke the door to get inside and found her hanging from a rail in the wardrobe by a wire,” Capt Yingyong said.

“There were no signs of a struggle inside the room or on her body, but we did find a letter inside the room that told us that she had a friend here in Phuket named Ms Natcha Tatchai who was also from Chiang Rai.

“We managed to find Ms Natcha and she told us that Ms Chantraporn doesn’t have any relatives and was unemployed. She didn’t have any money and she wouldn’t ask other people to help her. She also told us that she had health issues.

“We believed that all the problems she was experiencing led her to commit suicide,” Capt Yingyong added.

Ms Chantraporn’s body was taken to Patong Hospital.

If you or anyone you know is in need of mental health services, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

 

 
BenPendejo | 09 February 2017 - 14:59:28

Poor soul...may she find peace and serenity at last.

