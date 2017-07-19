Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

‘Cheated out of several million baht’ claim Phuket religious artifact sellers

PHUKET: More than local 15 religious artifact dealers filed a complaint at Chalong Police Station yesterday claiming they have been cheated out of several million baht by a the owner of a Facebook page dedicated to selling various religious artifacts.

crime, religion,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 19 July 2017, 12:55PM

Ms Praweenuch (left) with some of the artifacts she purchased. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Ms Praweenuch (left) with some of the artifacts she purchased. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Autchariya Ruangrattanaphong, head of the “Help Crime Victim Club” Facebok group and more than 15 victims reported to police at 10:30am yesterday that they had been conned by the “Pumpuy Apple Shop - Sarika Linthong”, run by a Ms Sumalee Lertwilai and which sells various religious artifacts via Facebook.

The complaint was received by Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police Col Witoon Kongsudjai together with Chalong Police Chief Col Prachum Rueanthong.

One of the amulet sellers said to have been conned by Ms Sumalee, Ms Praweenuch Janprasert, 33, told police “I saw the Pumpuy Apple Shop - Sarika Linthong Facebook page ago several years ago, the page sells various religious artifacts.

”One of the amulets I was interested in, the Salika Linthong from Myanmar and made of Agor and Amber woods, I bought for B3,900.

“After buying that amulet I discovered that the Facebook page was looking for sellers in provinces around the country, so I applied to be a seller in Phuket and paid B35,918 to do so.

“After making the payment I received the Sarika Linthong and other artifacts,” Ms Praweenuch explained.

“An admin from the Facebook page then contacted me and asked me to be a VIP seller. But this meant I would have to pay B200,000 and in return I would receive more artifacts.

“I paid the required fee as there are many people in Phuket interesting in buying these artifacts.

“The page then offered a promotion where if we opened a shop they would send more artifacts, but this would come at a cost of B1 million,” Ms Praweenuch added.

“I went ahead with the promotion but was later informed by the Facebook admins that I had broken their rules as I had placed some artifacts in frames. They said that this meant they are no longer the same artifacts sold by that page.

“I was kicked out from the group,” Ms Praweenuch said.

Mr Autchariya said, “After Ms Praweenuch contacted us we made investigations and found that the Sarika Linthong were not as described by this Facebook page. They were not made with Agor and Amber woods as stated.

“We also found that there are more than 100 victims of this scam in Thailand and more than 10 victims in Phuket so we handed all our evidence to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on July 12,” Mr Autchariya noted.

“We also reported this to Mr Prasong Poonthanet, Director-General of the Revenue Department on July 17 and requested he check these people for tax payments as we believe they have taken in the region of B500mn from various people around Thailand,” Mr Autchariya added.

Ms Praweenuch added, “I have lost B8mn in seven months. There are many more victims in the country and they should report the issue to their local police.”

Col Witoon said, “Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Theeraphol Thipcharoen ordered me to look after these victims. I have asked investigators to questioning the victims, of which there are many.

“From the evidence we have received there are two illegal issues, fraud and breaking the Computer Crime Act, we will continue with our investigation carefully,” Col Witoon added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Cops get ‘Boss’ extradition docs translated

I wonder what odds I would get on the statute of limitations expiring before he is charged? ...(Read More)

Cops get ‘Boss’ extradition docs translated

A little late in the day? Must have been a stash of lucre passed to let him depart in the first place. I know things can be slow here, but this is rid...(Read More)

Aussie lifeguards ramp up Phuket lifesaving skills, awareness

australia ,South Africa,Hawaii, USa and new Zealand, amongst some of the BEST Lifeguards in the World. Treacherous seas, huge waves and backwash, ript...(Read More)

Phuket to launch water-safety campaign targeting tourists

Umm, when you hear the whistle, do what the lifeguard instructs. There I just saved 50 lives....(Read More)

Phuket officials to set up checkpoints for deadly Patong Hill

Would not the first priority be to check the conditions of all buses. Just another useless talking from the Government that will disappear within a w...(Read More)

Phuket officials to set up checkpoints for deadly Patong Hill

They've done/said this before, it lasted less than a week. These fools must think we have short memories....(Read More)

Thai Army calls for safer Phuket parasail equipment

Suave, agree completely with your assessment. And IMO from the video, this was a suicide and charging the operators is wrong. ...(Read More)

Phuket officials to set up checkpoints for deadly Patong Hill

The answer is so simple and can be done with one officer. Clear downhill traffic for large vehicles so the brakes are not used excessively. It will ...(Read More)

Phuket officials to set up checkpoints for deadly Patong Hill

Captain Jack is correct. It's the buses. Set up police along the hill, not at the bottom. Much easier, more efficient, and cheaper than another...(Read More)

Phuket officials to set up checkpoints for deadly Patong Hill

This must be some kind of a joke. Everyone knows it's the busses and heavy trucks that cause the problems, now they are going to check up on the C...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.