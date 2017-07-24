PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Canadian man* whose body was found in the locked bathroom of his rented house in Patong this morning (July 24).

Monday 24 July 2017, 05:29PM

Police question local residents in front of the man's rented home in Patong. Photo: Patong Police

Capt Seksan Prakobsin of the Patong Police told The Phuket News that officers were notified of the man’s death at 10:20am.

Police arrived at the home, on 50 Pi Rd on the hills at the back of Patong, to find the man’s body lying face down on the bathroom floor.

“His girlfriend, Ms Dana (family name not provided), told police that she had been his girlfriend for four years,” Capt Seksan said.

“Ms Dana said he was home alone this morning,” he added. “She said she called him at home but he didn’t answer, so she went to the house and called out but still got no answer no answer.

“Worried, she asked labourers working nearby to break open the door. After seeing that he was not in the bedroom, she then found that the bathroom door was locked,” Capt Seksan reported.

After the bathroom door was forced open, Ms Dana discovered her boyfriend’s body on the floor.

“When police arrived there was a small plastic chair knocked over on the floor in the bathroom. The man’s body was lying face down on the floor with the strap of a black carry bag still around his neck,” Capt Seksan reported.

Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigadech told The Phuket News today, “We have yet to establish a possible motive for his death.”

He confirmed that Ms Dana was not yet considered a suspect.

“We only called her in for questioning,” Col Tassanai said.

The man was well-known in Phuket, where he had lived for years, for competing in high-level Muay Thai bouts, including MX Muay Extreme and “cage fighting”.

“We are still working on our investigation and looking to learn more details. Meanwhile, we are coordinating with Canadian embassy officials in providing assistance to the family. His body is at Patong Hospital,” Col Tassanai said.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s identity until it has been confirmed that his next of kin have been notified.