Cabinet approves increase in flights from Russia

TOURISM: The cabinet has approved an increase in the number of flights into Thailand by Russian airlines, to boost future tourism.

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 16 November 2016, 10:17AM

Surin beach is a popular destination for Russians visiting Phuket island. Photo: Achadtaya Chuennirun
Russian airlines from any port of origin can increase services into Bangkok from 70 to 105 a week, and flights into Phuket can be doubled to 56 a week

There is also a reciprocal increase in the number of flights allowed by Thai airlines to Moscow, from 70 a week to 105, and to St Petersburg, from 28 flights to 56.

The increase was agreed in talks between the two governments before sent to the cabinet for approval yesterday (Nov 15).

Charter and regular airlines operating between the two countries have not filled the current limit, but Transport Minister Arkom Termpittayapaisith welcomed the decision.

The approval of additional services will encourage more tourists from Russia in future, he said.

Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket are among top choices for tourists from Russia, who arrive by both charter and regular flights. However, the economic slump in Russia led to a decline in their travel overseas.

About 884,000 Russians came to Thailand last year, a 44 per cent drop from 1.6 million in 2014, according to Tourism Department figures.

“The number of tourists from Russia has declined but the figures are expected to increase in the future,” the minister said.

The sharp drop in tourists from Russia caused Thai Airways International to cease regular flights between Bangkok and Moscow as the national flag carrier dropped unprofitable routes under planned economic restructuring.

However, Thai Airways will relaunch the Moscow service on Dec 15, with four weekly services to the Russian capital, he added.

Read original story here.

 

 
Kurt | 16 November 2016 - 14:34:00

Well Asterix, There are nice and well behaving Chinese and Russians too.
Point is the thai 'welcome' is many times not according what they expect as foreigner. 
Very different from how Singapore welcomes them in a more welcoming way.

Phuket International Airport is for them already not a 'welcome' with dysfunctional Immigration.
It can take 2 hours to get out of the arrival hall of Phuket airport according the international Consuls.
Than they get scammed/hustled  by transport mafia from Phuket airport to hotel.
Or risk their life in a unsafe bus over Patong Hill.
Were police not enforce the time zones that busses can travel over the hill.

The Phuket beaches are not accommodating the tourists, this is more regarding the Russians than the Chinese of course.

Unsafe plywood speedboats for the tourists, exploding or just sinking in calm water.

Before you travel Phuket, have a good sickness, accident and travel insurance. Great chance you will need it.

And stay away of the Phuket jet ski's. It can spoil your holidays.
The text with the photo: Surin beach is a popular destination with the Russian tourist!  
Well, not this season, Surin beach will shock them.
Looks like a war zone.

Asterix | 16 November 2016 - 11:21:01

It would be better to increase charter flights from the whole Europe because too many Chineses and Russians at once will scare the other nationalities to come to Thailand.

