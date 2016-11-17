PHUKET: Traffic Police in Kathu are urging motorists to avoid the side road leading from Wichit Songkram Rd to the Prince of Songkla University Phuket campus while repairs to the busy street are carried out.

Thursday 17 November 2016, 03:37PM

Resurfacing of the heavily damaged road began yesterday (Nov 16) and is expected to be completed by Sunday night (Nov 20), said Kathu Police Chief Col Chaiwat Uykam.

Only the section of road from Wichit Songkram Rd to the campus is under repairs, Col Chaiwat confirmed

“The repairs will take about five days, staring on Nov 16, and the road should be ready to re-open on Monday (Nov 21),” Col Chaiwat said.

Motorists can still reach the university campus using other access roads in the neighbourhood, and Muang Chaofa Rd remains unaffected by the road works.

The road, officially a Rural Road marked “Route 4010”, suffered damage from heavy traffic and heavy vehicles passing through the area when it served as suggested “alternative route” for two years while the Darasamut Underpass was under construction.