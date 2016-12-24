PHUKET: A bus has crashed into a house in Paklok today, destroying a pick up truck and a car in the process, but no injuries have been reported.

Saturday 24 December 2016, 04:19PM

At 12:20pm (Dec24) Thalang Police Captain Sunan Pethnoo was informed the accident which took place opposite the Paklok Temple in Thalang.

Police arrived at the scene to find a red bus with yellow number plate which had plowed into the awning of a house. In front of the bus was damaged Mazda pick-up and a damaged white Honda Jazz car.

Mr Somchok Rittichim, 46, told police that he was driving down the hill road when he lost control and crashed in to the house.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.