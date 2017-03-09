Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Burmese man, 19, murdered at Phuket worker’s camp

PHUKET: A 19-year-old migrant worker from Burma was stabbed to death at a worker’s camp close the bus station on Thepkasattri Rd in Rassada last night whilst he was sat eating dinner.

crime, death, Myanmar, murder, police, violence,

Yutthawat Lekmak

Thursday 9 March 2017, 12:08PM

Police and rescue workers at the scene of the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Police and rescue workers at the scene of the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Chaleaw Thaieu of the Phuket City Police was informed of an incident at a worker’s camp in Rassada at 10:30pm last night (Mar 8) where it was reported a young Burmese man had been murdered.

Lt Chaleaw arrived at the scene to find the body of Tae Zor Auaz, 19, slumped in his makeshift room with several stab wounds on his body.

Mr Tae’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Mar 9), Lt Chaleaw said, “We are not yet able to comment on this case as the investigation is still ongoing. However, we will investigate and find out the truth about this incident.” 

 

 
