Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Broken-hearted knife-wielding student runs wild in Phuket police station

PHUKET: A 17-year-old Phuket school student who had just been dumped by his girlfriend was caught on CCTV chasing her through Phuket City Police Station last night (Feb 2) waving a knife. The boy is currently being assessed by psychiatrists at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

crime, health, police, violence,

Friday 3 February 2017, 12:52PM

The boy (circled) was caught on CCTV chasing the girl through the police station. Photo: Screengrab Phuket City Police
The boy (circled) was caught on CCTV chasing the girl through the police station. Photo: Screengrab Phuket City Police

Lt Col Santi Prakobpran, an investigating officer from Phuket City Station who was at there when the incident took place, told The Phuket News today (Feb 3), “I was on duty when at 7:15 pm a young girl came running into the station. Soon after a young man came running in after her shouting and waving a knife about 25 centimetres long.

“The boy run around the desks and started shouting that he wanted us to shoot him.

“He kept repeating ‘Shoot me now policeman, shoot me now’,” Lt Col Santi said.

“The boy was very big, but he did not threaten us in any way. He was clearly upset so we didn’t want to hurt him, we just wanted to protect the young girl.

“An hour passed and he stopped shouting and went to calm down in the staircase at the side of the station.”

United Services Phuket

The boys parents, who were also at the station at the time, told Lt Col Santi that the incident happened because his girlfriend told him she wanted to split up from him.

“He was heart-broken because the girl no longer wanted to be with him,” Lt Col Santi said.

“Once he had calmed down, the boy’s parents took him to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he is now being assessed by a psychiatrist.

“I have not placed any charges against the boy yet, I will question him when he is in a better condition,” he added.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Patong crackdown leaves Phuket entertainment hub deserted

11 and 13 February are Buddha Days. Is there a alcohol ban, are the bars closed?...(Read More)

Patong crackdown leaves Phuket entertainment hub deserted

Flower sellers caring for their children? Why do you just see the parents sitting on motorbikes while their children (age 4-5 years up) are sent off t...(Read More)

Patong crackdown leaves Phuket entertainment hub deserted

It's not only the bar nightlife and entertainment business which will dry out and die. It's a long tail behind !The staff which not has work ...(Read More)

Homeless Phuket man found with B100,000 in cash given temporary shelter, bank account

So pleased he was found and also genuinely disabled. Must have been saving up that money for quite a long time and terrified to being mugged, which so...(Read More)

Phuket garbage pile photos go viral on Social Media

This is something the governors and his vices should take care of instead of showing off in Patong at 1 am,measuring the waterline at the beach and di...(Read More)

Patong crackdown leaves Phuket entertainment hub deserted

Are the governors and Prajuth proud of this action????Of course Its less dangerous then chase a criminal or a drugs dealer who is killing children an...(Read More)

Phuket garbage pile photos go viral on Social Media

Yes, show negative things in phuket to the social media sites. Most of the time, nothing will get done before the government thinks it may damage tour...(Read More)

Phuket tourists warned, but allowed to keep using beach chairs at Kata

If someone put video evidence of police warning tourists to not sit on a chair at the beach (outside the 10% zone) and, put it on facebook, youtube et...(Read More)

Phuket bars, nightclubs plea for special Patong party zone

Anybody taking on a new lease on a Patong bar these days should have their head examined by a qualified medical specialist. Tons of empty bars shows h...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.