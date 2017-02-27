PHUKET: A 60-year-old British man died yesterday afternoon after falling and hitting his head on a yacht during a visit to Koh Racha Yai.

Monday 27 February 2017, 10:52AM

Rescue workers treat the man on the yacht. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtun

A medical rescue team from a hotel on Koh Racha Yai received informed yesterday afternoon (Feb 26) that a tourist had fallen down on a yacht and knocked his head leaving him unconscious

The rescue team arrived at the boat to find a 60-year-old British man (name withheld until his family have been informed) in cardiac arrest.

They administered CPR and contacted the Naval Air Section of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command and requested a helicopter be sent to the area to assist in transporting the man to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

However, before the helicopter arrived the medical team pronounced the man was dead.

His body was returned to Phuket by boat and transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital where doctors are to perform an autopsy.

Friends of the deceased told police that there were 10 people staying at a hotel on Koh Racha and late yesterday morning they took a yacht trip to Plub Pla Bay for snorkeling.

The group, including the deceased, went snorkelling and the deceased then returned to the boat where he complained of feeling dizzy. He then passed out, knocked his head and fell unconscious so the medical team were called.

Police have confirmed that they will continue to investigate the incident to find the true cause of death.