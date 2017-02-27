Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

British man, 60, passes out, hits head and dies during boat trip off Phuket

PHUKET: A 60-year-old British man died yesterday afternoon after falling and hitting his head on a yacht during a visit to Koh Racha Yai.

accidents, death, health, marine, police, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 27 February 2017, 10:52AM

Rescue workers treat the man on the yacht. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtun
Rescue workers treat the man on the yacht. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtun

A medical rescue team from a hotel on Koh Racha Yai received informed yesterday afternoon (Feb 26) that a tourist had fallen down on a yacht and knocked his head leaving him unconscious

The rescue team arrived at the boat to find a 60-year-old British man (name withheld until his family have been informed) in cardiac arrest.

They administered CPR and contacted the Naval Air Section of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command and requested a helicopter be sent to the area to assist in transporting the man to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

However, before the helicopter arrived the medical team pronounced the man was dead.

His body was returned to Phuket by boat and transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital where doctors are to perform an autopsy.

Friends of the deceased told police that there were 10 people staying at a hotel on Koh Racha and late yesterday morning they took a yacht trip to Plub Pla Bay for snorkeling.

The group, including the deceased, went snorkelling and the deceased then returned to the boat where he complained of feeling dizzy. He then passed out, knocked his head and fell unconscious so the medical team were called.

Police have confirmed that they will continue to investigate the incident to find the true cause of death. 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Eagle | 27 February 2017 - 11:13:09

Just curious how long it will take for some reader here,to blame this tragic incident,on the boat crew or any other thai person.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

British man, 60, passes out, hits head and dies during boat trip off Phuket

Just curious how long it will take for some reader here,to blame this tragic incident,on the boat crew or any other thai person....(Read More)

Drunk driving Phang Nga policeman fined B25,000, given 2 year suspended sentence

How about he (a police officer) fled the scene? That crime conveniently forgotten? Unbelievable that a police officer, just punished for 1 of the ...(Read More)

How’s your syphilis? Phuket work permits still require tests

Are thai hotel/company owners, teachers, etc.,men immune for syphilis? Why only the few foreigners checked?...(Read More)

Bangkok police sacked over sales of seized drugs

Mr 10% was not in the mix. Mr 10% has selective vision. Mr 10% has selective supervision. As many expats and tourists have said, dont worry about the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Anti-corruption claims adding insult to injury

They all take their turns at plucking a few feathers out of the golden goose, make their money and move on.Next please to the den of thieves ? ...(Read More)

Sleeping Phuket taxi driver legal, official confirms

CaptainJack69: You hit the nail on the head! But thai make nice laws and rules for nothing. They look at it and say..." This is fine".. ...(Read More)

Drunk driving Phang Nga policeman fined B25,000, given 2 year suspended sentence

Anyone else would have been jailed yet an off-duty police officer reeking of alcohol who left six people injured gets a suspended sentence only becaus...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Anti-corruption claims adding insult to injury

The media is finally growing some balls. As individuals we do not have access to the people who can make a change, but the media is wide spread and wi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Anti-corruption claims adding insult to injury

The problem with Corruption on the Island is that it's from top to bottom.Senior official's are involved & all the way down the pecking or...(Read More)

Chinese travel magazine lists Thailand among world's top destinations

They did forget something during that award presentation ceremony. ... One minute silence to respect all the dead and wounded chinese tourists in T...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.