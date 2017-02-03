Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

British man, 55, found dead in Phuket from alleged suicide

PHUKET: A 55-year-old British man was found dead in a house at Rawai yesterday in what police believe was suicide following a spate of rows with his Thai girlfriend.

death, suicide, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 3 February 2017, 09:58AM

Rescue workers attend to the dead man at the property in Rawai. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Rescue workers attend to the dead man at the property in Rawai. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 4:30pm yesterday (Feb 2), Capt Somkiet Sarasit of the Chalong Police was informed that a man had been found dead at a property in Rawai.

Capt Somkiet together with rescue workers from Khusoldharm, Ruamjai Kupai,and Rawai Municipality arrived at the house to find an an unconscious foreign man lying naked on the bed with a black plastic bag covering his head. The bag had been tied around the man’s neck.

“There was no evidence of a struggle in the room or on the man’s body,” Capt Somkiet said.

Capt Somkiet said that a letter was found in the room stating the man really loved his girlfriend but they were having problems.

He also said that the man’s girlfriend was in a state of shock when they arrived, however, when she was later questioned at Chalong Police Station she confirmed the couple were having problems.

Coast Beach Club

“We have been arguing for last couples days so I left the house. When I come back I found him dead,” she said.

Capt Somkiet believes that suicide was the cause of death, but the incident would be investigated further.

“The British Embassy has been notified of the death, and the man’s body is now at Vachira Phuket Hospital,” he said.

The Phuket News is withholding the man's name until his family has been notified.

If you or anyone you know is in need of mental health services, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02-713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Patong crackdown leaves Phuket entertainment hub deserted

11 and 13 February are Buddha Days. Is there a alcohol ban, are the bars closed?...(Read More)

Patong crackdown leaves Phuket entertainment hub deserted

Flower sellers caring for their children? Why do you just see the parents sitting on motorbikes while their children (age 4-5 years up) are sent off t...(Read More)

Patong crackdown leaves Phuket entertainment hub deserted

It's not only the bar nightlife and entertainment business which will dry out and die. It's a long tail behind !The staff which not has work ...(Read More)

Homeless Phuket man found with B100,000 in cash given temporary shelter, bank account

So pleased he was found and also genuinely disabled. Must have been saving up that money for quite a long time and terrified to being mugged, which so...(Read More)

Phuket garbage pile photos go viral on Social Media

This is something the governors and his vices should take care of instead of showing off in Patong at 1 am,measuring the waterline at the beach and di...(Read More)

Patong crackdown leaves Phuket entertainment hub deserted

Are the governors and Prajuth proud of this action????Of course Its less dangerous then chase a criminal or a drugs dealer who is killing children an...(Read More)

Phuket garbage pile photos go viral on Social Media

Yes, show negative things in phuket to the social media sites. Most of the time, nothing will get done before the government thinks it may damage tour...(Read More)

Phuket tourists warned, but allowed to keep using beach chairs at Kata

If someone put video evidence of police warning tourists to not sit on a chair at the beach (outside the 10% zone) and, put it on facebook, youtube et...(Read More)

Phuket bars, nightclubs plea for special Patong party zone

Anybody taking on a new lease on a Patong bar these days should have their head examined by a qualified medical specialist. Tons of empty bars shows h...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.