PHUKET: A 55-year-old British man was found dead in a house at Rawai yesterday in what police believe was suicide following a spate of rows with his Thai girlfriend.

Friday 3 February 2017, 09:58AM

Rescue workers attend to the dead man at the property in Rawai. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 4:30pm yesterday (Feb 2), Capt Somkiet Sarasit of the Chalong Police was informed that a man had been found dead at a property in Rawai.

Capt Somkiet together with rescue workers from Khusoldharm, Ruamjai Kupai,and Rawai Municipality arrived at the house to find an an unconscious foreign man lying naked on the bed with a black plastic bag covering his head. The bag had been tied around the man’s neck.

“There was no evidence of a struggle in the room or on the man’s body,” Capt Somkiet said.

Capt Somkiet said that a letter was found in the room stating the man really loved his girlfriend but they were having problems.

He also said that the man’s girlfriend was in a state of shock when they arrived, however, when she was later questioned at Chalong Police Station she confirmed the couple were having problems.

“We have been arguing for last couples days so I left the house. When I come back I found him dead,” she said.

Capt Somkiet believes that suicide was the cause of death, but the incident would be investigated further.

“The British Embassy has been notified of the death, and the man’s body is now at Vachira Phuket Hospital,” he said.

The Phuket News is withholding the man's name until his family has been notified.

If you or anyone you know is in need of mental health services, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02-713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).