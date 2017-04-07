Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Brit expat dead in Phuket from suspected garden electric shock

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of an Brit expat in Phuket after he was found collapsed in his home’s garden yesterday (April 6) from a suspected electric shock.

accidents, death, construction, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 7 April 2017, 10:42AM

Chalong Police and rescue workers were called to the house, in Soi Sungthong, Rawai, at 3:31pm.

At the scene they found Englishman Paul Wilkinson, 55, lying unconscious and unresponsive in a garden bed on the inside of small fence wall. On the other side of the wall was the electricity-supply meter for the house, with a jumble of connected wires hanging underneath.

Mr Wilkinson was rushed to the Accident & Emergency Department of the still-under-construction Chalong Hospital while rescue workers performed CPR. However, after his arrival, hospital doctors were unsuccessful in their attempts to revive him. Mr Wilkinson’s body was taken to Vachira Hospital.

Mr Wilkinson’s daughter, still deeply distressed, told police that she was in the house when she heard her father call out, said Lt Col Kanan Somrak of the Chalong Police.

“I was inside the house and my father was working in the garden. Then I heard the my father shout, ‘Oy!’ I ran out and found him face down. I called my neighbours to help to carefully pull him out from the garden and then called for help,” she said.

Col Kanan said police suspect that Mr Wilkinson suffered an electric shock.

“We believe that electrical leakage from the power meter box could have somehow made it through or under the corner of the wall. Mr Wilkinson might have touched the wall while he was gardening,” Col Kanan said.

“We have asked for electricians to check for any leakage from the to see if that is what caused the accident,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

No charges for Phuket accident killing Aussie tourist

I miss the part telling me or the aussie had a motorbike driving license ( thai or Australian), yes or no? If 'YES', than the police explanat...(Read More)

No charges for Phuket accident killing Aussie tourist

Hmm, no charges, bit of double standards here! Seems if it's a Thai involved in an accident it's ok, I thought any death had to go to court? ...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

According to national media, only six passengers will be allowed in cargo bed of pickup trucks and also behind the driver’s seat in extended cab pic...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

Well, all the Thai TV I watched this lunch-time (Thursday the 6th) was still telling people they categorically can NOT ride in the back of pick-up tru...(Read More)

Buckle up or get fined, warn Phuket Traffic Police

Curiously the accident that claimed 25 lives in Chonburi included numerous pick up passengers in the truck bed which are not required to wear a seat b...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

It's about time seatbelts were required in tuktuks. Safety of tourists should be paramount. ...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

Absolutely crazy. So a full load of people in a pick-up is safer than me in my car with a full range of air bags but no seat belt on? Ridiculous. I re...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

Ok, so, many safety regulations and measures are not enforced during the 7 days of death on the Songkran Roads, but ( may be) after Songkran week. Wow...(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

Great to get the bag back, but is it so unusual for someone to hand a bag back in instead of stealing it that a ceremony is needed. That is the correc...(Read More)

Buckle up or get fined, warn Phuket Traffic Police

@Hounddog456 the sign should read tourists and their opinions not welcome in Phuket. Tourist money very welcome....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.