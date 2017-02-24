Brit, 52, arrested for theft in Phuket

PHUKET: A 52-year-old British man is currently being held at Phuket Provincial Court where he is awaiting trial after being arrested for theft.

Friday 24 February 2017, 02:32PM

Machin is now being held at Phuket Provincial Court where is is awaiting trial. Photo: Cherng Talay Police

At just after 1am yesterday (Feb 23), Lt Col Saard Wongweangjan together with Lt Col Chaiyut Kongkaew of the Cherng Talay Police arrested British national Mr Charlie Machin, 52, at a property in Soi Na Koh, Moo 3, Cherng Talay following a tip-off that he was suspected of stealing items , including an iPhone 6 from a foreign woman in Cherng Talay.

Using the Track My iPhone app police discovered the phone was at a property in Soi Na Koh, Moo 3, so went to inspect.

Police found Machin in the house along with the stolen iPhone. Police also discovered further items; two iPhone 6, an iPad, Cannon camera, Macbook, two brown wallets, four passports, key chain, external hard disk, black bag, and Yamaha motorbike.

Machin was taken to Cherng Talay Police Station and charged charged with theft.

When being questioned by police Machin also told officers that he had hidden a further 38 stolen item inside his property which police have now seized.

Today (Feb 24), Lt Col Sakon Krainara also of the Cherng Talay Police confirmed to The Phuket News that Machin admitted to stealing the iPhone from a Russian woman, Ms Tatiana Motora, in Cherng Talay and that the other items had been stolen from Kamala, Thalang and Sakoo.

“He has since been transferred to Phuket Provincial Court where he is awaiting trial,” Lt Col Sakon said.