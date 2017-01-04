PHUKET: A Brazilian woman is safe after she went into shock while on a dive tour off Koh Gai (Chicken Island), east of Phuket, yesterday (Jan 3).

Wednesday 4 January 2017, 10:32AM

Kanokwan Jansawang, Director of the Krabi Tourist Lifeguard, told The Phuket News that she received report from tour guide requesting help after a foreign tourist went into shock.

A rescue boat from the Krabi Provincial Administration Organisation (OrBorJor) was dispatched to recover the tourist, Maria Auxiciadora Zoppy, 56, from Brazil.

“When she was brought ashore her hands and feet were still numb and locked into a fixed position, She could not move them,” Ms Kanokwan said.

Ms Zoppy was brought ashore at Ao Nang and taken to Krabi Hospital by local ambulance.

“Ms Zoppy is now safe. Apparently she went into shock from a pre-existing personal health issue,” Ms Kanokwan said.