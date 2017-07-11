Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Body of Chinese tourist pulled from water off Phuket, cause of death unconfirmed

PHUKET: An officer from Chalong Police Station has confirmed from that the body of a 66-year-old Chinese tourist was pulled from the sea at Koh Racha yesterday. However, the cause of the man’s death has yet to be confirmed.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 11 July 2017, 12:26PM

Rescue workers were waiting at Chalong Pier to transport the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Rescue workers were waiting at Chalong Pier to transport the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Somkiet Sarasin of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News today (July 11) that a Tourist Police officer yesterday (July 10) reported the body of a Chinese tourists being pulled from the water at Siam Bay.

The Tourist Police officer had already made a call to the Phuket Raujai Rescue Foundation so that the body could be picked up from Chalong Pier.

Following initial investigations, Capt Somkiet discovered a member of a tour group had found 66-year-old Dong Shukui floating face down in the water at Siam Bay.

17th Architect and Engineering Exhibition 2017

A rescue team stationed at Koh Racha brought the man back to the beach and administered CPR but were unable to bring the man back to life.

The rescue team then brought the man back to Vachira Phuket Hospital where an autopsy is currently being carried out.

The The Phuket Consular Office of The Consulate General of The People’s Republic of China have been notified of the death.  

 

 
