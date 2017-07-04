SURAT THANI: A body has been found buried on a beach on Koh Samui, according to rescue workers.

A policeman and rescue workers look at the spot where a body was discovered yesterday afternoon (July 3). Photo: Supapong Chaolan

The Bophut rescue workers in this resort island were informed of the discovery by foreign tourists at 3:40pm yesterday (July 3). The body was buried in a shallow grave on a public beach in Ban Lamai, tambon Maret, Koh Samui district.

The gender of the victim was not yet known but judging from the decomposition, he or she might have been dead for 2-3 days.

The tourists said they detected the smell from the beach while swimming nearby. When they found the spot, they saw pieces of clothes sticking out from the sand.

Police are investigating and identifying the body.

