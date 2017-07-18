PHUKET: Police have confirmed that the bodies of the two Chinese men who went missing when swimming at Freedom Beach on Sunday have today been found about 500 metres south of Patong Beach.

Tuesday 18 July 2017, 06:51PM

Rescue workers attend to the bodies of the deceased. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigdech told The Phuket News yesterday (July 17), “Patong Police received a report about two Chinese men who went missing after violating red-flag warnings and swam despite there being big surf at Freedom Beach at 2:50pm on Sunday (July 16).

The report was made by Liu Wei Jie, 21, who is a friend of the missing men.

The missing men were named by police as 21 year olds Wang Xi Dong and Guo Zi Jie. (See story here.)

Kusoldharm Foundation workers confirmed to The Phuket News today (July 18), “We found the bodies at 1.02 pm today.

“The bodies were found floating in the sea about 500 metres south of Patong Beach.

“Identification of Mr Wang and Mr Guo was confirmed by Mr Liu.” the unnamed rescue worker said.

Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigdech told The Phuket News, “After we received the report of the missing men we informed the Chinese Consular in Phuket.

“Now the bodies have been recovered they are at Vachira Phuket Hospital where an autopsy will be performed,” he said.