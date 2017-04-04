Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Birthday boy left seriously injured in Phuket crash

PHUKET: The driver of a pickup truck, whose birthday is today, was left seriously injured after crashing into concrete barriers on Thepkrasattri Rd early this morning.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 4 April 2017, 12:50PM

Thalang Police were informed of a single-vehicle accident on the Thepkrasattri-Baan Manik Rd southbound at 2:45am today (Apr 4).

Capt Krisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police arrived at the scene with Srisoonthorn and Kusoldharm rescue workers to find a Phuket-registered silver Isuzu Dragon Eye pickup truck with its front left-side damaged.

Still inside the vehicle was driver Mesa Thongjub, 37, who had sustained serious damage to his right arm.

Mr Mesa was initially taken to Thalang Hospital but was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Capt Kraisoon said, “We believe Mr Mesa was driving at high speed when he arrived at the scene of the accident. The road is currently being resurfaced and is not very well lit.

“He hit the concrete barriers and lost control of his vehicle,” he said.

“Mr Mesa has not been tested for alcohol yet, but I can confirm he has been charged with reckless driving,” Capt Kraisorn added.

 

 
simon01 | 04 April 2017 - 13:25:32

Blah Blah Blah. Same same everyday. How can they still not test for drink. His birthday and late at night and he crashed. Test for drink is the very first thing that should be done.

