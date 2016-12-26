PHUKET: More than 500 people gathered at Sarasin Bridge on Saturday (Dec 24) to take part in a big clean activity ahead of the New Year.

Monday 26 December 2016, 10:41AM

Phuket Vice Governor Thavorawat Khongkaew together with members of the Andaman Tourism Association (ATA) and officials from various government offices gathered at Sarasin Bridge on Saturday morning to clean the bridge prior to New Year celebrations.

Before the big clean activity all participants sang the Royal Anthem to honour the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Chief of the ATA Mr Santiphap Senasukhum said, “Sarasin Bridge was the first bridge to connect Phuket to Phang Nga province and is the main entry point for the island.

“For many tourists this is the first thing they get to see of Phuket when arriving by road and this is why we are having this big clean activity today. It is also another way for us to honour the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

“We expect a large number of people to visit the bridge over the New Year and by making it cleaner we believe that more people will come to the area,” he said.