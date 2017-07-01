Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Big bike group donate 400 helmets to Phuket schoolkids

PHUKET: Four hundred helmets were given to schoolkids by a group of big bikers yesterday as part of a “Helmet from Heart Safety to Kids” project.

culture, health, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 1 July 2017, 12:57PM

At 2pm yesterday (June 30), a big bike group who go by the name “Family Freelance Phuket” and were led by Mr Worachet Jantanakhet attended Phutthamongkolnimit School 2pm and donated 400 crash helmets to kids in kindergarten and primary school.

The helmet donation was part of a project called “Helmet from Heart Safety to Kids”.

During the event, all those in attendance also made a minute’s silence for two of the big bike group’s members who died following a motorbike accident on June 18.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Also in attendance at the school for yesterday’s event was L/Cpl Natepirun Suksri from Phuket City Police Station who gave a break dancing show to bring some light entertainment to proceedings. .

Mr Worachet said, “We are very glad that this first project is successful. We want to say thank you to Lt Col Weera Nuchasil of the Nongyasai Police in Suphanburi who busked to help us raise funds for this project. He is an inspiration,” he said.

“Thank you to all those who have supported us and to our members who do good charity work for communities. I hope that society will look on us more than just being annoying big bikers,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

PM admits new labour law penalties too tough

Paully44..."imbeciles running this place" ... please elaborate as it would be interesting to read your views on this. similarly how you arr...(Read More)

Army takes on Phuket jet-ski operators for encroaching on the beaches

@CptnJack, if he gets stuck holding the parcel when the music stops he won't be allowed to sit down :-)...(Read More)

Hong Kong aid sought on smuggled cars

I would imagine most people could never comprehend how cars that have been impounded could be shipped out. That's the mystery of the year.........(Read More)

PM admits new labour law penalties too tough

Dear Pauly44, I note where you have written "don't want foreigners owning their land". I do not really think that there is anything ...(Read More)

Army takes on Phuket jet-ski operators for encroaching on the beaches

"soldiers raided the jet-ski operators at Kata Beach and found six of them were renting out jet-skis without insurance". As a point of inter...(Read More)

Driver charged with reckless driving after crashing trailer-truck in Phuket

Hi Simon01. Nothing is going to happen to this guy. Remember a short time ago, a van driver was caught on CCTV trying to pass a bunch of cars by the t...(Read More)

Driver charged with reckless driving after crashing trailer-truck in Phuket

@Simon01: more likely a 500Bt fine and on his way........(Read More)

Pattaya to use Phuket’s Patong Beach as model for new beach rules

Patong beach is being managed so well I'm sure there will be representatives from many beach destinations coming to get a few tips. They will lear...(Read More)

Driver charged with reckless driving after crashing trailer-truck in Phuket

Really ?? reckless driving in phuket, who would have though it?. Are they sure the ditch did not swerve in front of the perfectly driven lorry or pink...(Read More)

Driver charged with reckless driving after crashing trailer-truck in Phuket

Minimum international standards warning signages 1000m,500m,200m ahead of barriers would helped. Traps for drivers and riders not familiar with them a...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.