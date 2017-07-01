PHUKET: Four hundred helmets were given to schoolkids by a group of big bikers yesterday as part of a “Helmet from Heart Safety to Kids” project.

Saturday 1 July 2017, 12:57PM

At 2pm yesterday (June 30), a big bike group who go by the name “Family Freelance Phuket” and were led by Mr Worachet Jantanakhet attended Phutthamongkolnimit School 2pm and donated 400 crash helmets to kids in kindergarten and primary school.

The helmet donation was part of a project called “Helmet from Heart Safety to Kids”.

During the event, all those in attendance also made a minute’s silence for two of the big bike group’s members who died following a motorbike accident on June 18.

Also in attendance at the school for yesterday’s event was L/Cpl Natepirun Suksri from Phuket City Police Station who gave a break dancing show to bring some light entertainment to proceedings. .

Mr Worachet said, “We are very glad that this first project is successful. We want to say thank you to Lt Col Weera Nuchasil of the Nongyasai Police in Suphanburi who busked to help us raise funds for this project. He is an inspiration,” he said.

“Thank you to all those who have supported us and to our members who do good charity work for communities. I hope that society will look on us more than just being annoying big bikers,” he added.