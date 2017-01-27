Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Belgium Ambassador visits Phuket, MoU on economy, tourism sought

PHUKET: The Belgium Ambassador to Thailand paid a visit Phuket yesterday, and along with thanking officials for taking care of Belgian tourists, he also discussed the possibility of the country signing an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on sharing economic and tourism ideas.

politics, tourism,

The Phuket News

Friday 27 January 2017, 10:16AM

Mr Phiippe Kridelka, Belgium Ambassador to Thailand, and Phuket Vice Governor Mr Sanith Sriwihok. Photo: PR Dept
Mr Phiippe Kridelka, Belgium Ambassador to Thailand, and Phuket Vice Governor Mr Sanith Sriwihok. Photo: PR Dept

At 2:30 pm yesterday (Jan 26), Mr Phiippe Kridelka, Belgium Ambassador to Thailand, and Mr Patric Govaert, Belgium Consul to Thailand, met Phuket Vice Governor Mr Sanith Sriwihok at Phuket Provincial Hall to discuss a variety of topics including the possibility of opening a Belgium Consulate Office in Phuket and also signing an MoU relation to tourism and economics.

V/Gov Sanith said, “I am very glad that the Belgium Ambassador has visited us here in Phuket.

“Lots of Belgian tourists visit Phuket and we can assure AMB Kridelka that we have good security in in place to take care of all tourists,” he said.

“We have discussed a number of topics today including the possibility of Belgium opening a consulate here in Phuket, which will not only increase the safety of Belgian tourists, but will also strengthen relations between Thailand and Belgium.

“We have also discussed about Phuket and Belgium signing an MoU relating to sharing economic and tourism ideas,” he added.

Unit - 27

AMB Kridelka said, “I am very glad to visit Phuket today, and I hope that officials will continue to take good care of the Belgian tourists who visit the island as they have done over the years.”

During his visit, AMB Kridelka also paid a visit to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, a visit which was made specifically to say thank you to nurse Mrs Maythawee Maneesri who has taken care of a number of Belgian patients during her time at the hospital.

V/Gov Sanith said, “Mrs Maythawee has impressed a number of foreign patients admitted to the hospital and she is a good example of how a Thai citizen should be toward our tourists.

“She is a very honourable person,” V/Gov Sanith said.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

‘Good sign’ for official in paintings theft case: source

High ranking thai officials could not believe what happened was true. Well, mr Suphat did confess he did steel 3 paintings and is a thief. ( ...he wa...(Read More)

Wat Chalong thieves caught by Phuket locals

Normally they only attack farung. I wonder if the locals will be charged?...(Read More)

Russian expat found dead in Phuket home

Another dead Russian in Phuket. Russians generally die from: - Alcohol related accidents - Motor bike accidents ( No helmet or helmet not str...(Read More)

Two people injured when pickup truck and Phuket tour bus collide

Another day, another bus involved in another road accident. You're risking your life if you use: - Buses - Taxi's - Vans - Tuk Tu...(Read More)

Alarm raised over streams redirected by development affecting Phuket’s coastal reefs

These guys are hopeless. Every house, apartment building, and business in Phuket runs their waste into the concrete gutters that all flow into the nea...(Read More)

Phuket's Chalong Hospital slated to open in 2018

Do you think that they will order any equipment for the hospital in time for the opening? If the managers are as "efficient" as those at the...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

Another day another bus crash! You're taking a risk if you use: - Buses - Taxi's - Van's - Tuk Tuks As many of them think...(Read More)

Alarm raised over streams redirected by development affecting Phuket’s coastal reefs

What about to tackle the problem at the roots....?/???Make sure the water in this streams is clear water and not untreated waste water...???????????...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

@ Kurt:With all your knowledge on accidents and traffic you should stop complaining and start to do something useful....or is it a problem,if lesser a...(Read More)

Alarm raised over streams redirected by development affecting Phuket’s coastal reefs

Observing the photo with the officials is not giving much hope for the Phuket beaches. Water streams flowing into the sea, don't make the coral t...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.