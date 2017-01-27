PHUKET: The Belgium Ambassador to Thailand paid a visit Phuket yesterday, and along with thanking officials for taking care of Belgian tourists, he also discussed the possibility of the country signing an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on sharing economic and tourism ideas.

Mr Phiippe Kridelka, Belgium Ambassador to Thailand, and Phuket Vice Governor Mr Sanith Sriwihok. Photo: PR Dept

At 2:30 pm yesterday (Jan 26), Mr Phiippe Kridelka, Belgium Ambassador to Thailand, and Mr Patric Govaert, Belgium Consul to Thailand, met Phuket Vice Governor Mr Sanith Sriwihok at Phuket Provincial Hall to discuss a variety of topics including the possibility of opening a Belgium Consulate Office in Phuket and also signing an MoU relation to tourism and economics.

V/Gov Sanith said, “I am very glad that the Belgium Ambassador has visited us here in Phuket.

“Lots of Belgian tourists visit Phuket and we can assure AMB Kridelka that we have good security in in place to take care of all tourists,” he said.

“We have discussed a number of topics today including the possibility of Belgium opening a consulate here in Phuket, which will not only increase the safety of Belgian tourists, but will also strengthen relations between Thailand and Belgium.

“We have also discussed about Phuket and Belgium signing an MoU relating to sharing economic and tourism ideas,” he added.

AMB Kridelka said, “I am very glad to visit Phuket today, and I hope that officials will continue to take good care of the Belgian tourists who visit the island as they have done over the years.”

During his visit, AMB Kridelka also paid a visit to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, a visit which was made specifically to say thank you to nurse Mrs Maythawee Maneesri who has taken care of a number of Belgian patients during her time at the hospital.

V/Gov Sanith said, “Mrs Maythawee has impressed a number of foreign patients admitted to the hospital and she is a good example of how a Thai citizen should be toward our tourists.

“She is a very honourable person,” V/Gov Sanith said.